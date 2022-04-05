Voyages showcased as part of the Designated Travel Collection include multi-day, locally-guided, small-group travel experiences in each province and territory and around the world with a strong focus on sustainability and the celebration of people and place. Each voyage hosts a notable RCGS Ambassador , adding incredible insight into the Society and Canadian Geographic , and each travel operator within the Designated Travel Collection supports the impactful programming of the RCGS with a contribution from every booking.

Guests who travel within the Designated Travel Collection are embraced by the fabric of place, the warmth of people and the diversity of culture on every voyage. "Geography is a vast, interesting and inclusive paradigm that explores the connections between people and place," says John Geiger, CEO of the RCGS. "We aim to further that connection by giving Canadians a chance to experience first-hand the incredible stories we cover in Canadian Geographic magazine through guided multi-day adventures hosted by an RCGS Ambassador and partnered with exceptional operators across the country. This robust offering will form the Designated Travel Collection."

A selection of experiences from Canadian Geographic Adventures and its Designated Travel Collection are featured below:

Great Bear Rainforest Photo Trip, Maple Leaf Adventures

Journey into one of Earth's greatest wild places. It is a land of fjords, mountains, rainforests, and great river estuaries. It is home to grizzlies, wolves and the mysterious white Spirit Bear. This special trip with Canadian Geographic Adventures is timed for peak experiences of natural beauty and wildlife. Join Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Daisy Gilardini in her home province's Great Bear Rainforest all the way to Alaska and the high Arctic where you will learn photography techniques via lectures and extensive one-on-one tutoring in the field.

Departure on 20 September 2022 / 7 nights, 8 days

Natural Wonders of Western Newfoundland , Great Canadian Trails

This exceptional experience of Western Newfoundland features Gros Morne National Park's natural wonders, a visit to the Norse Viking settlement at l'Anse aux Meadows and a stay at a historic lighthouse along the Iceberg Alley. Your journey of discovery will be filled with walking, cultural immersion, breath-taking scenery, wildlife, fine dining experiences and evenings to remember. Join RCGS Fellow and professional photographer Jenny Wong on this journey of a lifetime.

Departure 27 August 2022/ 7 nights, 8 days

Highlights of Albania , Exodus Travels

Experience the diverse range of cultures and landscapes of Albania, from the artist havens in Voskopojë to the sweeping panoramic views of the Gramos Mountains, and from ancient Greek sites in Llogara National Park to the narrow-cobbled streets of UNESCO-listed Berat. Relax and enjoy the famous food and wine of Përmet, visit crumbling castles in Korçë, and follow in the footsteps of Julius Caesar at the site where his battles against Pompeii were won. Experience this adventure accompanied by international bestselling author, dynamic lecturer and CEO of the RCGS John Geiger.

Departure on 5 July 2022 / 9 nights, 10 days

Saskatchewan Whooping Cranes , Eagle-Eye Tours

In October, sandhill cranes migrate south by the thousands across southern Saskatchewan, stopping at various localities to refuel before continuing their journey. With them are a handful of whooping cranes, coming south from breeding grounds in Wood Buffalo National Park in the Northwest Territories. Along with cranes, tens of thousands of snow geese and Canada geese, with lesser numbers of Ross's, greater white-fronted and cackling geese, are pouring through, as well as other waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and passerines, especially large flocks of lapland longspurs with snow buntings and possibly northern shrikes. Ambassador TBA.

Departure 30 September 2022/4 nights, 5 days

Halfway Lodge - Horseback into the Allenby Pass , Banff Trail Riders

Exquisite backcountry horse packing expeditions provide guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the outdoors with the luxury of a warm, comfortable lodge and home-cooked meals. Guests embark on a 6-day, 5-night horse packing trip that includes incredible trails at Allenby Pass and a wilderness escape to Halfway Lodge. Two of our renowned RCGS Fellows will be hosting these incredible adventures in 2023. Scott Forsyth is a Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence and author, while Robin Esrock is an author and inspirational speaker.

Departures starting 22 June 2023/ 5 nights, 6 days

Discover Klahoose Transformational Immersion , Klahoose Wilderness Resort

Immerse yourself in the heart of Desolation Sound located in the northern Salish Sea in beautiful British Columbia. The Canadian Geographic Adventures Discover Klahoose package offers 4 nights' accommodation in Lodge rooms or cabins, all with private facilities and spectacular ocean views. Join Canadian Geographic Assistant Editor Abi Hayward as you discover the magic of Klahoose.

Departure 5 June 2022/4 nights, 5 days

Firth River Rafting, Nahanni River Adventures/Canadian River Expeditions

Join Brian and Dee Keating, Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and wilderness naturalists, on an incredible rafting journey down the Firth River for an enchanting, scenic passage to the Arctic tundra plains and the Beaufort Sea. The Firth River connects the British Mountains to the Arctic Ocean, lies deep within the northern Yukon, adjacent to Alaska, and bisects Ivvavik National Park.

Departure 26 June 2023/11 nights, 12 days

Magpie River Rafting, Boreal River Adventures

The Muteshekau Shipu (Magpie River) is one of National Geographic's top 10 multi-day rafting rivers. Guests experience some of the best whitewater in the world, explore the charming fishing villages and culture of Quebec's Cote Nord region and learn about local Indigenous culture and history from a local Innu guide. And should you wish to "cast your line," you may be lucky enough to catch a speckled trout on your first try. Join Ambassador TBA.

Departure Summer 2023/ 8 nights, 9 days

Consummate Explorer Package , Ocean Quest Adventures

Join Rick Stanley and Johnny Olivero, Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and expedition leaders, on the Consummate Explorer package with Ocean Quest Adventures. Staged at Ocean Quest Lodge, guests are immersed in a week full of activities, culture, true Newfoundland hospitality and the highlights of Newfoundland coastal living.

Departure Summer 2023/7 nights, 8 days

Further information about Canadian Geographic Adventures can be found at cangeotravel.ca/cangeoadventures.

About Canadian Geographic Adventures

With a focus on making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world, the Society, along with its media brand Canadian Geographic, is prioritising a collaboration with trusted Canadian travel operators to showcase travel experiences in each province and territory and around the world. These travel experiences are delivered through Canadian Geographic Adventures, a designated travel collection. Guests who travel within the designated travel collection are embraced by the fabric of place, the warmth of people and the diversity of culture, on every voyage in Canada and beyond. Travelling with purpose and driven by curiosity, guests support local communities and economies, learn and become part of a sustainable travel experience, and build memories to last a lifetime — all while supporting renowned travel companies and the Society through every booking.

About the Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Publisher of Canadian Geographic, the RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organisations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by donations and custom partnerships. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are comprised entirely of volunteers.

