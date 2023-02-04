Canadian Geographic debuts new ocean-themed Giant Floor Maps for international audience at IMPAC5

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic has debuted its latest giant floor maps, the Oceans, Freshwater and Us map and One Ocean map, before an international audience at the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5).

Canadian Geographic giant floor maps featured at the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5). (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

Oceans, Freshwater and Us map - Designed by Canadian Geographic cartographer Chris Brackley and the Canadian Oceans Literacy Coalition, this new Giant Floor Map highlights the foundational connections between individual Canadians and the ocean and freshwater that surround and sustain us. Accompanying this resource is a teacher's guide that includes five engaging learning activities covering an array of topics such as biodiversity, climate change, the global ocean, marine conservation, and taking action. In addition to these learning activities, there is a unique and exciting opportunity to engage with the map using augmented reality. With just a smartphone, map users are virtually transported to Marine Protected Areas in Canada for deep underwater exploration.

One Ocean map - Designed by Canadian Geographic cartographer Chris Brackley and partners at the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and Marine Conservation Institute, this brand new Giant Floor Map making its debut at IMPAC5 is intended to illustrate that the global ocean is in fact "one ocean" and serves as a thought-provoking welcome to the global gathering of marine conservation professionals. The map employs the unusual Spilhaus projection to depict the planet from an ocean-first perspective consistent with the fact that our global ocean covers 70 per cent of the planet. The One Ocean map highlights the status of and progress on marine protected areas worldwide.

Canadian Geographic cartographer Chris Brackley is available for interviews about these engaging and impactful resources.

