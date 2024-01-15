Canadian Geographic announces the winners of its Canadian Photos of the Year competition

Tumbler Ridge, B.C.-based photographer Brandon Broderick is the 2023 Canadian Photographer of the Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic, one of Canada's oldest and best-loved magazines, has announced the winners of its 2023 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, celebrating the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 8,000 entries, 12 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.

Photo by Canadian Photographer of the Year, Brandon Broderick (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society) Photo by Canadian Photographer of the Year, Brandon Broderick (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

"Every year, our team is blown away by the talent and passion of our photography community," said Canadian Geographic Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Pope. "Although they all portray different locations and subjects, these images have one thing in common: they made us stop and say 'Wow.'"

Photos were entered into four categories — "Wildlife in Action," "Urban and Natural Landscapes," "Weather, Seasons and Skies" and "Outdoor Adventure" — and judged by Canadian Geographic's editorial and design staff, as well as Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Scott Forsyth and award-winning photographer Christian Fleury.

"Wildlife in Action" winner Liron Gertsman spent three days in a river in the interior of Vancouver Island to capture a stunning split shot of a black bear and the salmon upon which it depends for nourishment. "Urban and Natural Landscapes" winner Aaron Ward wowed with an epic view of Vancouver bathed in the first light of morning. Todd Mintz nabbed the top prize in the "Weather, Seasons and Skies" category with a unique image of storm clouds blowing over Powell Inlet on Devon Island, Nunavut. And "Outdoor Adventure" winner Alan McCord perfectly captured the spirit of the category with his shot of three surfers heading to shore on a foggy day in Tofino, B.C.

The prestigious Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Tumbler Ridge, B.C.-based photographer Brandon Broderick, who received the $5,000 grand prize. Broderick's work demonstrates both technical skill and a keen eye for detail, movement, and form. Hailing from Windsor, Ont., 37-year-old Broderick has spent the last 14 years in B.C., where he has amassed an impressive portfolio of landscape and wildlife photography — including subjects like grizzly bears, ravens and his favourite, the Canada lynx.

After placing as the runner-up in the "Epic Landscapes'' category in last year's competition, Broderick came away motivated to win it all. He spent the last year driving hundreds of kilometres down country roads in search of photos. "You've got to keep getting out there, keep putting in the miles, know the species you're after, and know your gear," he said, "so that when that moment happens, you're ready for it."

The winning images will be published in Canadian Geographic's March/April issue, available on newsstands starting Feb. 19.

With the support of official photography partner Nikon, Canadian Geographic actively seeks out and nurtures Canadian photographic talent through its Photo Club , a free-to-join, 15,000-member-strong community of amateur and professional photographers. The Club hosts two competitions per year, awarding a total of $20,000 to emerging and established Canadian photographers.

Canadian Photos of the Year 2023 - Full winners list

Canadian Photographer of the Year

Brandon Broderick, Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Wildlife in Action

Winner - Liron Gertsman, Vancouver

Runner-up - Matt Parish, Cannington, Ont.

Honourable Mention - Shaun Antle, Corunna, Ont.

Urban and Natural Landscapes

Winner - Aaron Ward, Vancouver

Runner-up - Murray Cotton, Calgary

Honourable Mention - Bing Li, Edmonton

Weather, Seasons and Skies

Winner - Todd Mintz, Regina

Runner-up - Joel Waghela, Regina

Honourable Mention - Braydon Morisseau, Calgary

Outdoor Adventure

Winner - Alan McCord, Georgetown, Ont.

Runner-up - Chandresh Kedhambadi, Calgary

Honourable Mention - Sara Kempner, Cumberland, B.C.

