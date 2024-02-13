CANADIAN GEOGRAPHIC AND FRIENDS PLANT GUERRILLA MINI-FOREST ON THE DOORSTEP OF GLOBE FORUM CONVENTION IN VANCOUVER

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - A remarkably powerful and timely innovation in urban forestry – the mighty Mini-Forest will be planted outside the Globe Forum at the Vancouver Convention Centre this week. Densely planted these native-species of trees and shrubs, grow faster, acting as urban oases and carbon sponges. Canadian Geographic and the Network of Nature partners are advocating for the establishment of these tiny forests in demonstration plots in communities across Canada.

In its second year, the Network of Nature's Mini-Forest initiative, after undertaking a series of pilot Mini-Forest plantings in 2023, developing training resources and communities of practice and experimenting with monitoring technologies, has attracted champions in communities from across the country who, with the required financial support, are prepared to help advance a national network of Mini-Forests.

Developed by Canadian Geographic to help Canadians understand how they can make practical changes to protect the environment and contribute to fighting climate change, the Network of Nature is a partnership initiative made up of organizations that share a passion for inspiring Canadians to respect and relate to nature and includes the Mini-Forest Initiative.

"With our Network of Nature partners we are thrilled to be planting a demonstration Mini-Forest today on the doorstep of this regeneration-themed sustainability conference, GLOBE Forum 2024," said Aran O'Carroll, Director, Environment, Canadian Geographic. "Mini-Forests are a remarkable innovation in urban forestry that can build community, support nature and help fight climate change."

Network of Nature partners, the global leader in biodiversity monitoring and evaluation, NatureMetrics, and Canada's leader in horticultural research and soil carbon monitoring, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, shared their preliminary research on early stage Mini-Forests.

In reference to this research, Bruce Dudley, CEO, Your Forest Canada, a Network of Nature partner, said, "we are delighted to see early research results that confirm our hypotheses about the carbon sequestration and biodiversity potential of Mini-Forests. Add to this, we are seeing enthusiasm and constructive feedback emerging from our national consultation on the Mini-Forest Initiative with the support of the Challenge Dialogue System. "

"Canadian Geographic wants to drive the change that Canadians desire. We have seen the devastation caused by climate change this summer, with smoke in our cities, and our boreal forest on fire. We believe by engaging Canadians across the country, we can all learn together about how each of us as individuals can help build a better, and more sustainable future for Canada," said John G. Geiger, CEO, Canadian Geographic.

Quick Facts

GLOBEForum24 – "the future is regenerative" - is a global conference where leaders and change-makers accelerate solutions for a regenerative, resilient, net-zero economy. The conference is being convened in downtown Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Feb 13-15 .

at the Convention Centre, . The guerilla Mini-Forest will be on display in Jack Poole Plaza in downtown Vancouver beside the Vancouver Convention Centre at 1055 Canada Place from Monday, Feb 12 to Thursday, Feb 15

beside the Convention Centre at 1055 Canada Place from to The Garden City Conservation Society and the City of Richmond have shared their saplings with the Network of Nature and will be returned to the City for permanent planting in Richmond in March of 2024. Globe will be the first event to host a temporary demonstration Mini-Forest in Canada .

have shared their saplings with the Network of Nature and will be returned to the City for permanent planting in in March of 2024. Globe will be the first event to host a temporary demonstration Mini-Forest in . Network of Nature partners including the ecologists and arborists from Dougan & Associates and the molecular biologists from NatureMetrics will join Bruce Dudley for a panel discussion at GLOBEForum24 on Thursday, Feb 15 , at 11AM , to discuss the role of Mini-Forests in urban reforestation

for a panel discussion at GLOBEForum24 on , at , to discuss the role of Mini-Forests in urban reforestation In 2023, led by Green Communities Canada, a Network of Nature partner, the Network planted 15 pilot Mini-Forests across Canada

In 2024, Network of Nature partners are looking for support for over 30 shovel-ready Mini-Forests in communities across Canada from Vancouver Island to the Island of Newfoundland

from Vancouver Island to the Island of Network of Nature partners are looking for supporters interested in investing in the monitoring and evaluation of the performance of Mini-Forests

Network of Nature partners are grateful to GLOBESeries for the opportunity to attend GLOBE Forum 2024, to NatureMetrics for sponsorship of a private reception, and to TD Bank for its continuing support for the Network

