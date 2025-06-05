TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) announced today that it has secured a landmark investment in the legal industry. The private equity firm invested in Litco LSO, marking the first deal of its kind in Canada.

Litco LSO is redefining what is possible in the legal profession, drawing inspiration from growth models common in other professional industries like accounting, dentistry, and veterinary medicine, but rarely seen in the legal space. Todd (CEO) and Fred (CGO) Litwiniuk are taking what they learned from scaling their family-owned firm and applying the same formula to help others. They believe they've found a way to "get the benefits of being larger without losing your soul". The duo, from Calgary, Alberta, say the key to the concept is support - offering a foundation for like-minded firms to stand on so they can rise higher together.

Hai Tran-Viet, CBGF's Co-Managing Partner, and his team are enthusiastic supporters of Litco LSO's bold new vision for the future of law practice. With an exclusive portfolio reserved for Canadian businesses, CBGF is known for investing in people first, but it was also the innovative approach to expansion that brought them to the table. "We were drawn to Litco because of their best-in-class performance metrics," says Tran-Viet, "but what really stood out was Fred and Todd's commitment to helping others grow using a proven playbook, while still respecting each firm's culture and independence. It's a smart, founder-first approach that's well timed for the legal sector." Fred Litwiniuk adds, "Throughout the process of getting to know the CBGF team, we became absolutely convinced that they are perfect partners for us in this exciting phase of our growth."

About Litco LSO

Litco LSO is a legal support organization that provides back-end operations to law firms so they can focus on practicing law at the highest level, while growing their business and protecting their legacy. Litco LSO currently supports Litco Law (Alberta), Valent Legal (Nova Scotia), and Evans & Davis (21 states across America). Their purpose is to give lawyers the freedom to 'balance the power', so they can deliver more justice, fairness, and happier clients.

