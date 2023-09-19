Canadian First - Abbott's TactiFlex™ Ablation Catheter Used to Treat AFib

Abbott introduced the world's first ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force technology, used to perform an ablation procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib)

First successful treatment in Canada - Abbott's innovative technology enables physicians to have better visualization allowing for more accuracy and precision, leading to reduced procedure times and better safety

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the company's TactiFlex™ Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™, the world's first ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force technology, has been used for the first time in Canada at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, Alberta, to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib).

AFib is a type of irregular heart rhythm, also known as an arrhythmia, that affects between 500,000 to nearly one million Canadians.1 If left untreated, the two main complications of AFib are stroke and heart failure. For those over the age of 40, one in four of all strokes are caused by AFib.2 Fortunately, with proper treatment, most people with AFib can lead normal and active lives.

Use of Abbott's TactiFlex SE catheter can result in reduced procedure times by 25%.3

"Daily life for those suffering from AFib can be challenging as a person may feel dizzy, suffer from chest pain and heart palpitations. If left untreated, AFib can lead to stroke and other complications, so early and effective treatment is critical," said Carlos Morillo, M.D., cardiologist and member of the Libin Cardiovascular Institute at the University of Calgary. "As catheter ablation remains the most effective therapy in reducing the burden of an arrhythmia, Abbott's TactiFlex is an innovative catheter technology that can improve patient outcomes."

More than 37 million people worldwide live with AFib4 and numbers are predicted to more than double by 2050.5 An additional five million6 cases are diagnosed every year, indicating a growing health challenge that demands innovative solutions for patients and their physicians.

New Catheter Pairs with Abbott's Other Best-in-Class Solutions for AFib Patients

The TactiFlex SE catheter is designed to be used with Abbott's EnSite X EP System, an industry- leading heart mapping system, which allows physicians to view and precisely identify areas in the heart that require ablation.

Unlike other catheters on the market, the TactiFlex SE catheter uses a tip design with a laser-cut pattern that flexes when in contact with the heart wall. This helps direct fluid to the treated tissue3 and allows for more accurate positioning of the catheter – providing up to two-times higher stability in a beating heart – for consistent therapy delivery.7

"Abbott is leading the way in helping doctors manage common arrhythmias with the most holistic portfolio for this condition in the world," said Christopher Piorkowski, M.D., chief medical officer of Abbott's electrophysiology business. "The EnSite X EP System is unmatched in determining the exact location where ablation is required. Coupled with the TactiFlex catheter, patients can now feel even more confident that their procedure will deliver safe and effective results."

The Abbott TactiFlex SE catheter generated strong clinical outcomes in the TactiFlex AF IDE study.8 The study showed the catheter created fast, safe lesions to treat AFib with over 99% acute procedural success.3

The TactiFlex SE catheter was approved in Canada on July 2023. It is also approved for use in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa and Australia.

For important safety information on Abbott's TactiFlex™ Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™, visit: medical.abbott/manuals.

