Canadian Federation of Musicians Announce Major Breakthrough Affecting Travelling Musicians

Air Passenger Protection Regulations Amendments Include Mandatory Acceptance Of Musical Instruments

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Musicians announce a successful outcome in its efforts to affect much needed changes to Canada's Air Policy with regard to the transportation of musical instruments on Canadian air carriers. Effective July 15, 2019, Air Passenger Protection Regulations within the Canadian Transportation Act will include language that ensures that all air carriers must accept musical instruments unless security or safety is an issue. These amendments will include clear and predictable terms and conditions with regard to musical instruments as well as the obligation to carry and accept an instrument. Airlines will also be required to offer an alternative to musicians travelling with instruments should a change in aircraft cause an instrument not to fit.

"Over the years, we've seen far too many professional musicians have very expensive and often irreplaceable tools of their trade broken or destroyed during air travel," explains Alan Willaert, Vice-President from Canada, American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada. "We have worked closely with the Government of Canada and all Canadian air carriers on this issue since 2014 and are delighted to see these demands become regulation. We are grateful to The Honourable Minister Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport who has been supportive from the very beginning; the officials at Transport Canada, who have worked tirelessly with us; and the Canadian Transportation Agency".

CFM will issue a Canadian Flying Guide over the coming weeks to further assist musicians flying with instruments. Each airline will also have clear guidelines published as part of their Tariff. Under the Obligation to Carry amendments, all commercial airline carriers must accept musical instruments as checked or carry-on baggage, unless it is contrary to general terms and conditions in the carrier's tariff with respect to the weight or dimension of baggage or because of safety or security. The Canadian Federation of Musicians looks forward to working with Transport Canada and air carriers to help make these positive changes as seamless as possible.

The Canadian Federation of Musicians (CFM) is the Canadian National Office of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (AFM). We are made up of 200 local offices across North America, collectively representing 80,000 professional musicians, 17,000 of whom live and work in Canada. Proudly celebrating 40 remarkable years of service, CFM is uniquely positioned to address Canadian issues and provides vital resources for Canadian musicians, at any stage in their careers.

For more information please visit us at www.cfmusicians.org @CFM on Twitter׀ Facebook | Instagram

#makespace4mycase #haveinstrumentwilltravel

https://otc-cta.gc.ca/eng/air-passenger-protection-regulations

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Musicians (CFM)

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Victoria Lord, Office: 416-484-9047 / victoria@vlpr.com

Related Links

www.afm.org

