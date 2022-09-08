SAINT-GEORGES, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Garaga Inc. has acquired North Central Door, located in Bemidji, Minnesota, thus strengthening its position in the American market. This acquisition will give Garaga access to a distribution network of more than 150 points of sale, mainly located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Montana and North and South Dakota.

Maxime Gendreau, coprésident - Garaga, Steve Palmer, CEO - North Central Door, Michel Gendreau, chairman - Garaga, Martin Gendreau, copresident (CNW Group/Garaga Inc.)

"In Canada, we are the leader in garage door manufacturing with a significant market share. The acquisition of North Central Door will allow us to strengthen our position in the American market and thus continue our growth. Access to this distribution network will facilitate the export of Garaga products manufactured in Canada since our products are complementary to those manufactured by North Central Door", explains Maxime Gendreau, co-president of Garaga.

Family-owned Garaga Inc. spreads out in North America

Displaying strong momentum, Garaga received the prestigious "Industry of the Year" award last spring from the Chamber of Commerce in Ponca City, Oklahoma, for the innovations and job creations it has made since the acquisition of Mid-America Door in 2018.

Garaga Inc., founded by Michel Gendreau in 1983 and now co-presided by his sons, Martin and Maxime, will celebrate its 40 years of existence in 2023.

About Garaga

Founded in 1983 by Michel Gendreau, Garaga is a Canadian family business that has been successfully taken over by its two co-presidents, Martin & Maxime Gendreau, who are twins. Garaga is the most important manufacturer of garage doors (residential, commercial and industrial) in Canada. Garaga has 4 manufacturing plants located in Saint-Georges (QC), Barrie (ON), Ponca City (OK) and Bemidji (MN).

