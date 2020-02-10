Canadian employers adapting quickly to new family realities: 'Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers' for 2020 are announced

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - For millions of working Canadians, it seems like the pressures of balancing work and family commitments have never been greater. The good news, however, is that more employers are helping out by offering new family-friendly benefits and progressive workplace policies. The best of these were recognized today, as this year's Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"What society considers a 'family-friendly employer' is changing," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "When we started the family-friendly competition 19 years ago, a good employer in this area focused exclusively on employees with young families. Today, with many Canadians supporting ageing parents and starting families later in life, progressive employers are responding by providing family assistance at every stage of life."

"The term 'family-friendly' has also become more inclusive," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "There's a growing awareness that policies need to be inclusive of a wide variety of family types – many of this year's winners offer the same parental top-up across the board."

To determine this year's family-friendly winners, the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers evaluate each employer in terms of the programs and initiatives they have to help employees balance work and family commitments. The competition looks at a wide range of HR practices, including: maternity and parental leave; daycare assistance; paid personal- and earned-days-off (EDO) programs; flexible work arrangements; compassionate leave and elder care assistance; adoption assistance; reproductive assistance, including fertility drugs and IVF; and even academic bursaries for employees' children. In addition, the editors look at other programs each employer may have to address specific work-life balance issues unique to their industry.

Some of the benefits offered by this year's winners include:

The full list of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers for 2020 was announced this morning. Detailed reasons for selection, with additional stories and photos, were released this morning and are accessible via the competition homepage at: https://www.canadastop100.com/family/

