Canadian Elementary Students Share Sustainable Food Recipes that Earned $22,000 in Cash Prizes

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's youth have proven that delicious and sustainable are interchangeable! Elementary students from coast-to-coast participated in the inaugural year of Cheese4Change; a program developed by Tre Stelle that encourages healthy eating and sustainability among Canada's youth.

The program inspired hundreds of children from across the country to share their sustainable recipes and behaviours together with their teachers and/or parents through videos and photos.

"It was such a pleasure to review the submissions from Canada's youth and see their passion and commitment to sustainability," said the president of Arla Canada (Tre Stelle) Eric Elmhirst. "Our future is in good hands with this generation – and so are our taste buds!"

From Honey Rhubarb Shortcakes made with locally grown BC rhubarb, to Sweet Chilis with Tre Stelle Paneer, and Grilled Peach and Tomato salad made with seasonal ingredients, this year's winning recipes pulled out all the stops as many students conducted research on each ingredient, and utilized produce grown in their own school gardens.

The children ranged from kindergarten to grade eight, including one six-year-old who made her own pizza from start to finish. She, along with three other students received cash prizes of $500 each, while four schools received cash grants of $5,000. All eight of their sustainable recipes featured ingredients that were either local, low to no waste, healthy, ecologically responsible, and fair and accessible.

Cheese4Change congratulates all the 2022 winners:

Kildala Elementary School in Kitimat, BC : Honey Rhubarb Shortcakes with Tre Stelle Mascarpone Elizabeth B. Phin Public School in Pickering, ON : Beakers Stuffed Peppers with Tre Stelle Mozzarella and Feta Ecole Secondaire de Cabano in Temiscouata-Sur-Le-Lac, QC: Pizza with Tre Stelle Feta Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School in Waterdown, ON : Veggie Frittata with Tre Stelle Mozzarella and Feta Benjamin Comeau , Toronto, ON : Grilled Peach and Tomato Salad with Tre Stelle Mozzarella Julia Wycherley , Salmon Arm, BC : Margherita Pizza with Tre Stelle Mozzarella Selena Haththotuwa , Toronto, ON : Sweet Chilli's with Tre Stelle Paneer Owen Deschamps , Chateauguay, QC - Sweet Potato Rice Bowl with Peanut Satay Sauce and Tre Stelle Parmesan

