Canadian documentary "Underplayed" presents a portrait of gender, ethnic, and sexual equality issues in music, to premiere at TIFF

Filmed over the summer of 2019 at some of the largest music festivals in Canada and around the world, Directed by Stacey Lee and executive produced by Bud Light Canada, Julien Christian Lutz AKA Director X, and Taj Critchlow, "Underplayed" presents a portrait of the current status of gender, ethnic, and sexual equality issues through the lens of artists including Canada's own Juno Award winning artist REZZ, singer, producer, songwriter and DJ Alison Wonderland, award-winning sister duo Nervo, and a host of other incredible talent (included below). The film explores how gender disparity happens, a theme that transcends music and finds relevance in many of today's industries.

"I've always been interested in music and the culture surrounding it, with a particular focus on stories that give a voice to under-represented communities," said Stacey Lee. "Back in 2016 I had done a short film on this subject and was surprised to learn three years later that little had changed, or in some instances had become worse. Whether you are into electronic music or not, my hope is this film will challenge and inspire audiences to take notice and action. It is going to take more than one side of the population to make this level of systematic change possible."

The impetus for the documentary came to light during the 2018 Bud Light House Party Tour, when Bud Light Canada sat down with artists from diverse backgrounds and genres to learn about the evolution of their careers, and their unique experiences in recording, touring, and performing. Key conversations with female DJs exposed a striking gender inequality in the space, and further research substantiated their experiences.

"We've made Inclusivity a priority for Bud Light, and as a major sponsor of music events across the country, hearing about the challenges female artists encounter - and seeing the statistically significant difference between male and female representation in the industry - we felt an obligation to take action," said Natalie Lucas, Director of Marketing, Bud Light Canada. "We can't solve these issues on our own, so we set out to create a film that could contribute to and spark meaningful conversations around the state of the industry, ultimately igniting a dialogue that could drive impactful change."

"Beautifully shot with intimate access, 'Underplayed' is as revealing as it is poignant, capturing the journeys of so many talented, diverse women rising fast in an industry and a genre of music that has held them back for too long. With beauty and grace, Director Stacey Lee gives so many unique voices a platform that will only inspire the next generation of female artists and music creators," said Ravi Srinivasan, TIFF's Canadian Features Programmer.

Tickets for "Underplayed" will be available to the public starting Saturday, September 5. For the first time ever, this drive-in screening at OLG Play Stage will be accompanied by a live set from one of the central figures in the film; Juno award winning DJ and producer, REZZ.

For more information, go to https://underplayedthefilm.com

Participating Artists/Producers/Engineers (alphabetical order)

About Stacey Lee, Director

Born in New Zealand. Stacey Lee's visceral filmmaking integrates themes of humanity, identity and self expression particularly through the lens of music and movement. Her passion for emotional story-telling defines her approach to documentary work, constantly striving to find inherently feminine and intuitive ways to connect with her subjects on a deeply personal level. Underplayed represents her feature debut. As part of the production blueprint, she is incredibly proud to have worked alongside a predominantly female-led crew in the making of this film, from DP to Editor to Composer and Motion Designer, she sees this project as an important and actionable step towards bringing about more equality and female representation in the film industry. In 2015, her documentary short, Live Fast Draw Yung, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and went on to win best in show awards in Atlanta and Tacoma. She was recently shortlisted for the Cannes Young Directors Award and selected as part of the DGA/AICP Diversity Showcase.

