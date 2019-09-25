Canadian Diplomats Respond to Dalhousie Report

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaintiffs' lawyers are in the process of reviewing a second version of the Dalhousie report entitled "Havana Syndrome Among Canadian Diplomats" regarding a study into the brain injuries suffered by Canadian diplomats and their families and the possible source of the Havana Syndrome that has affected Canadian diplomats. None of the Canadian diplomats or their lawyers were informed of the existence of this second version, or given an opportunity to review it before it was shared with the media and online.

The Plaintiffs' lawyers wish to make the following points clear on behalf of their clients:

No American medical expert who has investigated Havana Syndrome in American diplomats has adopted the "insecticide theory" as the cause of brain injuries.





It very much remains a possibility that the brain injuries that the Canadian diplomats and their families suffered were the result of a targeted attack – either a targeted directed energy attack, or a targeted chemical attack.

The Canadian diplomats feel profoundly betrayed by the Canadian government. Canadian diplomats and their families deserve better. Not only did Canada put them in harm's way, but it is now re-victimizing them by failing to properly investigate and identify the actual cause of their injuries, by failing to provide them and their families with proper medical treatment, and by failing to accept responsibility for the diplomats and their families who have been so severely injured while serving their country. The betrayal has been further compounded by the release of the second version of the Dalhousie report to media and others without any notice or disclosure to the diplomats themselves.

Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP and Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation are the lawyers for the Plaintiffs

