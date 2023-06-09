Canadian Digital Regulators Forum established to better serve Canadians in the digital era

GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau (Bureau), the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) are joining forces to strengthen information sharing and collaboration on matters that relate to digital markets and platforms.

Through the creation of the Canadian Digital Regulators Forum, the three agencies will exchange best practices, conduct research, and collaborate on matters of common interest, such as artificial intelligence and data portability.

This partnership will strengthen the work of all three agencies as they keep pace with rapid changes in the digital economy.

"This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for the Bureau to strengthen its relationships with the OPC and CRTC and develop a holistic understanding of emerging digital issues. I am excited to see what comes of this Forum."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition, Competition Bureau

"We must ensure that all Canadians have what they need to take advantage of the possibilities of the digital age. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Competition Bureau and the OPC to find solutions to emerging issues."

Vicky Eatrides

Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

"To best serve Canadians in today's fast-evolving digital economy, it is critical that regulators collaborate across intersecting spheres. This forum will build on one another's knowledge and expertise and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that we leverage the benefits of emerging digital technologies to support a vibrant digital economy where the fundamental right to privacy is promoted and respected."

Philippe Dufresne

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada, OPC

The Forum is headed by the Commissioner of Competition, the CRTC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and the Privacy Commissioner.

The Bureau, the CRTC, and the OPC share the responsibility for enforcing Canada's Anti-spam Legislation (CASL).

