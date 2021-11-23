Landmark project marks Brivia Group's first development in Vancouver, set to launch in 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Brivia Group is pleased to announce the recently completed acquisition of property for development in downtown Vancouver. A development permit for an iconic project that will change the downtown skyline has been submitted to the City of Vancouver for review and approval.

The 17,308 sq. ft. development site, located near the corner of Nelson Street and Thurlow Street, will host an innovative residential project that is set to gain national and international attention at its launch. Nestled between Vancouver's West End and the downtown core, the project is in close proximity to downtown beaches, Nelson Park, St. Paul's Hospital, the downtown Vancouver YMCA and the numerous shops and restaurants. Public hearing process had been completed and rezoning entitlement in connection with this site had been obtained.

"Since its establishment in 2000, Brivia Group has developed an attractive portfolio of real estate development projects in Eastern Canada, concentrated in the Greater Montreal area, Greater Toronto area and Quebec City," said Mr. Kheng Ly, Founder, CEO and President, Brivia Group. "We're incredibly delighted to expand our work to the thriving West Coast market and look forward to working with communities and stakeholders in B.C. as we prepare to develop this exciting world-class project."

Based in Montreal, Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company pushing the limits through innovative projects in urban environments. With each of its award-winning projects, Brivia Group aims to strengthen community ties and showcase the natural beauty of the cities in which it operates. This acquisition, in addition to land acquired for development in West Vancouver, mark the company's entry into the Vancouver market.

More information on the West Vancouver and downtown Vancouver projects will be available soon.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Great Montréal Area, Greater Toronto Area, Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield Condos, Stanbrooke, YUL and QuinzeCent, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

