TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On November 24, 2025, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that close to six million Canadians are now covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). Today, Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt, highlighted that in Ontario, over 2.3 million people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 1.4 million people have already received care from participating providers. The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their oral health care services.

Minister Michel also announced more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF). This includes over $9 million for seven projects in Ontario. These projects will improve training for dental students by allowing them to obtain the hands-on experience they need to provide care to Canadians across the country while strengthening efforts to improve access to care.

Currently, more than 27,000 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP by offering a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing close to 100% of active providers in Canada.

For some CDCP members, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. By providing better access to care, the CDCP is helping to ease pressure on Canada's health care system.

Quote

"Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need, and this program is only possible because of the commitment and participation of almost all oral providers across the country. Our support to new training projects will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals, but also contribute to lower costs for families."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The Oral Health Access Fund and the Canadian Dental Care Plan help expand access to oral health care across the province. Together we're improving health outcomes, reducing barriers and helping Ontarians access the care they need, making a real difference in the lives of people today and for years to come. I've seen the positive impact firsthand in Scarborough-Agincourt."

Jean Yip

Member of Parliament for Scarborough--Agincourt, Ontario

Quick Facts

Of the more than $9 million in funding in Ontario, nearly $3 million will be allocated to three University of Toronto projects: $1,670,000 for a project which will enhance hands-on training opportunities for oral health students while improving access to oral health care for patients requiring urgent treatment at the new Dental Public Health Emergency Clinic. $733,000 for a project which will improve access to oral health care by providing coverage for CDCP members to eligible procedures for non-insured populations, and supporting activities related to attracting and retaining patients to the school's training dental clinic. $527,000 for a project which will seek to expand hands-on learning opportunities for dental students and access to dental care in rural and remote community dental clinics.

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must: Not have access to dental insurance Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable) Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Announced in Budget 2023, the OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada and designed to complement the CDCP. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]