Remembering those who fought for peace and freedom.

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - All Canadians share a responsibility to keep Veterans' stories alive, recognize the cost of war and honour their sacrifices that led to the privileges and peace we know today.

From the fall of 1944 to the spring of 1945, Canadian soldiers served in Western Europe helping to liberate the Netherlands from German occupiers. Town by town, canal by canal, their perseverance paved the road to liberation and the eventual surrender of the remaining German forces. The friendship between the Netherlands and Canada has been shaped by our shared history and has only grown stronger over the years.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and Victory in Europe (V-E) Day, an official Government of Canada delegation is travelling to Toronto to participate in a variety of commemorative events and ceremonies.

The delegation includes Veterans—some of whom served in the Second World War—and their families, along with representatives of Veterans' organizations, and departmental officials. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will also participate in events and ceremonies in Toronto.

On 6 May 2025, following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, the Government of Canada will host a commemorative ceremony at CIBC SQUARE to welcome the Boots of Remembrance. Combat boots symbolize the service and sacrifice of Canadians who left their hometowns, boarded trains, and embarked from Halifax to fight in Europe.

On 8 May 2025, the Department will commemorate Victory in Europe Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory-Peace Monument in Coronation Park. Later, at sunset, a national commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe and the Liberation of the Netherlands will take place in the heart of Toronto, at Canada Lands Square. The commemoration will include the lighting of the CN Tower—along with national landmarks across Canada and in France—as Beacons of Peace, a lantern-lighting ceremony, and a symbolic presentation of the Boots of Remembrance.

"It is my honour and privilege to mark this milestone alongside those who fought for peace and freedom 80 years ago, and with those who have served our country in uniform since then. We, as Canadians, share a responsibility to keep the stories of service members and Veterans alive."

Christine McDowell, Associate Deputy Minister, Veterans Affairs Canada

More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served on land, in the air and at sea during the Second World War.

On 5 May 1945 , Canadians and Allied soldiers accepted the surrender of the German forces in the Netherlands . Two days later, the remaining German forces surrendered across Europe , and the next day, 8 May 1945 , was declared V-E Day.

, Canadians and Allied soldiers accepted the surrender of the German forces in . Two days later, the remaining German forces surrendered across , and the next day, , was declared V-E Day. The Liberation of the Netherlands was Canada's last major contribution to helping the Allies to victory in Europe during the Second World War. As many as 175,000 Canadians took part in the campaign and more than 7,600 of them lost their lives.

was last major contribution to helping the Allies to victory in during the Second World War. As many as 175,000 Canadians took part in the campaign and more than 7,600 of them lost their lives. Each year, on May 4 , the Netherlands observes Remembrance Day to honour all victims of war.

, observes Remembrance Day to honour all victims of war. The Dutch celebrate Liberation Day each year on May 5 with parades and festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War.

with parades and festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War. A Government of Canada delegation including over 20 Second World War Veterans travelled to the Netherlands to participate in this year's events.

