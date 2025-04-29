Remembering those who fought for peace and freedom.

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In the fall of 1944 and through the spring of 1945, Canadian soldiers served in Western Europe helping to liberate the Netherlands from German occupiers. Town by town, canal by canal, their perseverance paved the road to liberation and the eventual surrender of the remaining German forces. The friendship between the Netherlands and Canada has been shaped by our shared history and has only grown stronger over the years.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, an official Government of Canada delegation will leave Canada in late April and return on 7 May 2025 following commemorative events and ceremonies.

The delegation will include more than 20 Second World War Veterans and their families, some of them returning to the country they helped free 80 years ago, along with representatives of Veterans' organizations and department officials. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will also participate in events and ceremonies in the Netherlands.

On 2 May 2025, the Government of Canada will co-host a ceremony at Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery that will be live streamed on Veterans Affairs Canada's "Canada Remembers" Facebook page.

From 2-5 May 2025, visitors to Orange Park in Apeldoorn will be invited to stop by the Canada House Pavilion for an opportunity to learn about Canada's military service around the world and enjoy some Canadian hospitality.

All Canadians share a responsibility to keep Veterans' stories alive, recognize the cost of war and honour their sacrifices that led to the privileges and peace we know today.

"As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, we honour the courage and sacrifice of Canadian soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder with our Dutch allies. Their unwavering commitment to freedom and peace transformed the lives of millions and forged an enduring bond between our countries."

Paul Ledwell, Deputy Minister, Veterans Affairs Canada

More than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served on land, in the air and at sea during the Second World War.

As many as 175,000 Canadians took part in the campaign and more than 7,600 of them lost their lives.

observes Remembrance Day to honour all victims of war. The Dutch celebrate Liberation Day each year on 5 May with parades and festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War.

Over 1,000 Canadian students will participate in this year's events in the Netherlands .

