Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst announce new $10 million program to fuel cybersecurity excellence and innovation in Ontario

OTTAWA and BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange ("CCTX") and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University ("the Catalyst") are proud to announce the Ontario Cybersecurity Excellence Initiative (OCEI) – a first-of-its-kind effort to drive Ontario's cyber competitiveness and resilience in six key sectors: advanced manufacturing, automotive, life sciences, mining, law enforcement and smart infrastructure.

This ambitious initiative is funded by $5 million from the Government of Ontario's Critical Technology Initiatives (CTI) program, which drives the use of critical technologies by Ontario companies and enables the development and adoption of innovative made-in-Ontario solutions. The government's contribution was announced by Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, in Ottawa today.

The funding from the Government of Ontario will combine with $3.8 million provided to Brampton-based Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst by Rogers Communications, to enable the implementation and delivery of OCEI. Other in-kind contributions will bring the program total to $10 million over three years.

OCEI will activate new streams of programming at the Catalyst that will:

Empower technology startups to solve key cybersecurity-related challenges in Ontario's critical sectors, driving new made-in- Ontario security solutions; Train small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ontario – in particular those SMEs that are working in critical sectors – to adopt and integrate cybersecurity technologies into their products and processes, driving their competitiveness and ability to access international supply chains.

The programs will be free to participating companies and individuals. Additionally, they will leverage membership within CCTX to give participants exposure to the Canadian cybersecurity threat landscape.

"Ontario is one of the largest tech hubs in North America and critical technologies like cybersecurity fuel and drive made-in-Ontario innovation as companies include new technologies in their products," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Our government is proud to support CCTX's work to help businesses across the province develop and adopt new-generation cybersecurity technology so they can become more competitive, grow and create more good-paying jobs."

"Rogers is pleased to contribute to this first of a kind effort in Ontario," said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers Communications Inc. "The Ontario Cybersecurity Excellence Initiative will energize the digital transformation taking place in industries and sectors across the province, and ensure that those transformations are secured by homegrown solutions and talent."

"Toronto Metropolitan University is proud to be at the forefront of driving training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity," said Toronto Metropolitan University President, Dr. Mohamed Lachemi. "We are immensely grateful to the Government of Ontario and Rogers Communications, whose support will bring to market this groundbreaking initiative, which will protect the province's critical sectors, spark innovation and drive Ontario's global competitiveness in cybersecurity."

"CCTX is delighted to join forces with the Catalyst to launch the Ontario Cybersecurity Excellence Initiative," said Jennifer Quaid, Executive Director of CCTX. "This partnership is a unique opportunity to pool our expertise, resources and networks within the cybersecurity ecosystem to help foster a technologically advanced economy in Ontario, secured by best-in-class cybersecurity products and processes."

For more information and to sign-up for updates about OCEI, please visit https://cybersecurecatalyst.ca/ocei/

About Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange (CCTX)

CCTX was established by the private sector as a not-for-profit organization to provide actionable cyber threat intelligence with a Canadian focus. CCTX's unique cross-sectoral membership includes organizations of all sizes, from the largest financial institutions to small construction companies.

We gather, enrich, analyze, and share cyber threat information across business sectors and from other Canadian and international cyber threat sharing hubs. CCTX enables its members to collaborate and share information in numerous ways, at a variety of levels, from analyst to CISO. Today, CCTX is made up of more than 170 member organizations, representing 15 sectors and 1.5 million employees across the country.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and offering programs and services across Canada, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity. Together with our partners and collaborators, we work to realize a vision of healthy democracies and thriving societies, powered by secure digital technologies.

Through our groundbreaking training and certification programs; unique commercial accelerator for cybersecurity start-ups and scale-ups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; wide-ranging public education programs; and influential policy development platform, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity.

