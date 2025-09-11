French-Canadian Country a standout success, up 280% in streams worldwide over same period

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As the nation gears up to celebrate this year's Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), new data from Spotify reveals that Canadian and French-Canadian country music are experiencing significant momentum, both in Canada and around the world. Audiences are not only spending more time with established Canadian artists but also discovering new voices in record numbers.

Contributing to this strong growth is Quebec's country music scene, with Quebecois artists refining the genre, reaching new audiences, and crossing cultural and geographic barriers.

Spotify is marking this success by sponsoring the inaugural Francophone Artist of the Year category at the CCMAs. Nominees Francis Degrandpré, Fred Dionne, Sara Dufour, Vince Lemire, and Salebarbes have seen an average 80%+ increase in worldwide streams of their music on Spotify alone over the past year.

"Listening patterns on Spotify reveal sustained gains for Canadian country music, and a marked acceleration in French-Canadian country in the past five years. We're thrilled that streaming is playing a key role in helping Canadian artists export their music and connect with new fans globally." – Elizabeth Phipps, Artist and Label Partnerships Lead, Spotify Canada

Growth Trends

Canadian Country: Streams up 64% globally in five years (13% average annual growth) and 35% in Canada (8% annual).

(8% annual). French-Canadian Country: Streams up 280% globally and 286% in Canada , averaging 43% annual growth.

Regional Listening

Canadian Country: Highest per-capita streaming in Newfoundland and Labrador , Saskatchewan , and Nova Scotia .

and , , and . French-Canadian Country: Quebec , New Brunswick , and Prince Edward Island lead in highest per-capita streaming, with strong support in Ontario and the Northern Territories.

Global Reach

Canadian Country: While 54% of streams are in Canada , growth markets include Australia , Norway , the U.S., New Zealand , and Ireland .

, growth markets include , , the U.S., , and . French-Canadian Country: France , Switzerland , Belgium , Norway , and Sweden are driving international growth.

Discovery & Demographics

Canadian Country artists are streamed for the first time by new listeners 387M times monthly worldwide.

French-language Canadian artists see 1.25M first-time streams monthly.

first-time streams monthly. Canadian Country: Strongest among listeners 35-44 (22%), followed by 25–29 (19%) and 18–24 (18%). Gender split is fairly even (54% male / 45% female).

French-Canadian Country: Listeners skew older, with 22% aged 55+. Gender split: 57% male / 42% female.

"At the heart of Canada's country music story is discovery – and Quebec is a big part of that. By mixing tradition with a fresh, modern sound, French-Canadian artists aren't just joining the genre, they're playing a key role in bolstering its transformation around the world. Their growth domestically and internationally really shows the power of the artists themselves, and it highlights how Spotify can help homegrown talent connect with fans everywhere." – Elizabeth Phipps, Artist and Label Partnerships Lead, Spotify Canada.

SOURCE Spotify Canada

Media Contact: Michelle Gibson, [email protected]