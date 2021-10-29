MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - It's with great pride and honour that Montreal consulting engineering firm gbi accepted two major engineering awards at the Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards 2021 virtual gala. The firm took home the 2021 Engineering a Better Canada Award – given annually to the project that best demonstrates engineering innovation and improves the quality, social, economic and cultural life of Canadians, as well as Award of Excellence for top building project in Canada. Both awards are for its Curé-Paquin Elementary School project, the first carbon-neutral school building in Canada.

It marks the third time that gbi has been honoured for its outstanding signature project.

Organized by the Association of Consulting Engineering Firms of Canada and Canadian Consulting Engineer magazine, the contest seeks to recognize projects that reflect excellence in engineering and innovation at a country-wide level. It is also the highest distinction that can be bestowed in Canada's consulting engineering industry.

Major accomplishment

The Curé-Paquin project has already been recognized twice for its innovation. First, on June 10, it received an ESTim award for sustainable development by the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal. Then at the Quebec Association of Consulting Engineering Firms (AFG) Quebec Grands Prix awards on Sept. 27, where it was given the highest distinction of the evening: the Visionary Award.

The new Curé-Paquin School was the first in Canada to be certified as a Zero-Carbon Building Design in 2019. The project was led by gbi and involved mechanical engineering as well as electrical engineering, along with sustainable development criteria throughout its design. With a view to LEED® Gold certification, gbi's team incorporated a number of different technologies to minimize the building's environmental impact.

"We are thrilled about the recognition of this project, which will pave the way for future school buildings. Our priorities were to offer the students and teachers a healthy, sustainable school environment, while minimizing the building's environmental impact," said gbi Director of Sustainable Development Maxime Boisclair, eng.

"I'm very proud of those wonderful recognitions, which is in line with our corporate vision: to embrace tomorrow's engineering!" said gbi's Strategic Counselling Services Vice-President Pierre-Samuel Beaudoin, eng.

As leaders, innovators and pioneers in building engineering in Quebec, we are very proud to have received the prize for top building project in Canada. gbi is focused on challenging and innovative projects and ways to help our clients succeed.

About gbi

Since 1963, gbi has been on the cutting edge of multidisciplinary professional engineering services for clients in both the private and public sectors with expertise in: buildings, infrastructure, water treatment and industrial sustainable development and transport.

gbi's team of specialists have developed a high level of institutional knowledge to allow its clients to invest in durable, reliable infrastructure.

At gbi, our priority is the success of your projects.

gbi.ca/fr/projets/ecole-cure-paquin

