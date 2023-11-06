Industry is advocating for comprehensive infrastructure investment, workforce development, and procurement modernization

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, nearly 100 construction leaders from every province are gathering on Parliament Hill to bring a unified message to the federal government: partner with the construction industry to build a strong foundation for a stronger Canada.

A Strong Foundation for a Stronger Canada (CNW Group/Canadian Construction Association (CCA))

Construction is a major contributor to Canada's economic health. The construction industry contributed $151 billion (7.4%) to Canada's GDP in 2022 and generated $92.7 billion in employment income to some 1.6 million people across the country. Moreover, when the construction sector does well, it creates a ripple effect of expansion in other sectors like engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and retail.

During the Canadian Construction Association's annual Hill Day, Canadian construction leaders will ask the Government to:

Commit to comprehensive infrastructure investment.

Help address the workforce shortage by overhauling immigration

Modernize procurement processes.

Quotes:

"Faced with concerns over inflation, the housing crisis and high cost of living, Canadians are looking to their Government for solutions. Construction is the ideal partner to help drive economic growth for Canada — all while delivering housing and infrastructure that Canada urgently needs."

Mary Van Buren, President of the Canadian Construction Association

"The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) is urging the federal government to collaborate with the construction industry and implement policy changes that can unleash the full potential of an industry that is an economic powerhouse."

Brendan Nobes, Chair, Canadian Construction Association

Websites

https://can.cca-acc.com/cca/a-strong-foundation-for-a-stronger-canada/

www.cca-acc.com

Social media

Twitter: @ConstructionCAN

LinkedIn: Canadian Construction Association—Association Canadienne de la Construction

YouTube: ConstructionCAN

About CCA

Across Canada, CCA represents more than 18,000 member firms drawn from 62 local and provincial integrated partner associations. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's heavy civil, institutional, commercial and industrial (ICI) construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 70 per cent of which is made up of small and medium enterprises, employs more than 1.6 million Canadians and contributes 7.4 per cent of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

SOURCE Canadian Construction Association (CCA)

For further information: Rodrigue Gilbert, (613)808-7435, rgilb[email protected]; Keelan Green, 613-220-2016, [email protected]