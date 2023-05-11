OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Commission for UNESCO has announced that Dr. Vincent Larivière has been appointed the first UNESCO Chair in Open Science. The Chair's research, to be carried out in collaboration with 17 partners from 10 countries, will advance understanding of open science in its various forms, and its impact on the dissemination of scientific knowledge nationally and internationally. The announcement was made yesterday during the 90th Congress of Acfas, an association that promotes research and science in French, which is a major partner of the Chair.

Dr. Larivière is a professor in the School of Library and Information Science at the Université de Montréal. He holds a Ph.D. in information studies (McGill University), an M.A. in the history of science (UQAM) and B.A. in science, technology and society (UQAM). Dr. Larivière has been a postdoctoral fellow at Indiana University's Department of Information and Library Science and a member of UNESCO's Open Science Advisory Committee.

"Promoting access to information and knowledge sharing is central to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO's work in the field of science. This appointment will support the UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science adopted by UNESCO in 2021. Given the close alignment of Dr. Larivière's research objectives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as his vast international network in this area, we anticipate his work will make a positive contribution to the field of scientific research, the Canadian UNESCO Chairs Network, and Canadian civil society" – David Schimpky, Director of Secretariat, Canadian Commission for UNESCO

"Acfas welcomes the creation of this UNESCO research chair. It is appropriate for our association to provide significant support to Vincent Larivière's work on open science and also be a leading partner in his research. Support for scientific activity and knowledge dissemination in French lies at the heart of our history and our mission. Acfas promotes the cardinal principles of open science, especially by encouraging multilingualism in scientific practice, scientific publications and academic communications." – Sophie Montreuil, Director-General, Acfas

What is Open Science?

The UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science defines Open Science "as an inclusive construct that combines various movements and practices aiming to make multilingual scientific knowledge openly available, accessible and reusable for everyone; to increase scientific collaborations and sharing of information for the benefits of science and society; and to open the processes of scientific knowledge creation, evaluation and communication to societal actors beyond the traditional scientific community."

About UNESCO Chairs in Canada

The Canadian UNESCO Chairs Network has over 30 chairs in 26 universities and one college. It builds connections among universities, civil society, local communities, researchers and policy-makers. It is an established incubator for excellence and innovation, representing academic work in natural science, education, culture, communication and information, and social and human sciences. Its focus is on building capacity through knowledge exchange, promoting North-South and South-South cooperation, achieving UNESCO objectives, identifying solutions to critical issues, and establishing new teaching programs.

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, the Commission promotes UNESCO's values, priorities and programs in Canada and brings the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage. It operates under the authority of the Canada Council for the Arts.

