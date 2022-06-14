Today, the Canadian Coast Guard marked the delivery of the 11 th and 12 th Search and Rescue lifeboats, the CCGS Chignecto Bay and CCGS Shediac Bay, built by Chantier Naval Forillon from Gaspé, Quebec and Hike Metal Products Ltd from Wheatley, Ontario, respectively.

The delivery of the CCGS Chignecto Bay and CCGS Shediac Bay marks the beginning of the homestretch for the construction and delivery of 20 Search and Rescue lifeboats under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. This achievement is an important step in providing the Canadian Coast Guard with safe, modern, and Canadian-made equipment needed to deliver critical services on behalf of Canadians.

The CCGS Chignecto Bay will be stationed in Port Bickerton, Nova Scotia, where as the CCGS Shediac Bay will be stationed in Saint John, New Brunswick.

These vessels will provide search and rescue services including searches on the water, responding to marine distress calls, as well as provide assistance to disabled vessels. The vessels are also equipped to perform environmental response operations to reduce the impacts of marine pollution incidents.

Quotes

"As we celebrate the delivery of the CCGS Chignecto Bay and CCGS Shediac Bay, we also mark the continued progress of small vessel construction under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Delivery of these vessels demonstrates the Government of Canada's priority to renew the Canadian Coast Guard fleet, and equip Canadian Coast Guard personnel with the equipment they need to help protect Canadians. Congratulations to Chantier Naval Forillon and to Hike Metal Products for their hard work to bring these ships into the fleet."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Fisheries is the lifeblood of the local economy across Cape Breton and North Eastern Nova Scotia, and with that means safety needs to be first and foremost. I'm so pleased to hear that Port Bickerton will be home to the CCGS Chignecto Bay - this new vessel will help the Coast Guard efficiently, safely, and effectively conduct search and rescue operations. I thank the Canadian Coast Guard on their ongoing service and their involvement in Guysborough County."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"These Search and Rescue lifeboats help us keep our waters safe for mariners and support our marine environmental response capabilities. It is a great day for our personnel and Canadians to have the CCGS Chignecto Bay and CCGS Shediac Bay join our fleet. These vessels will allow the Canadian Coast Guard to deliver critical services in the Atlantic region."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

In 2018, Chantier Naval Forillon from Gaspé, Quebec and Hike Metal Products Ltd from Wheatley, Ontario were awarded the construction of four new Search and Rescue (SAR) lifeboats each, building on the existing contract awarded in 2015 to build six SAR lifeboats each. The total value of the contracts for the SAR lifeboats is $180 million .





and Hike Metal Products Ltd from were awarded the construction of four new Search and Rescue (SAR) lifeboats each, building on the existing contract awarded in 2015 to build lifeboats each. The total value of the contracts for the SAR lifeboats is . SAR lifeboats are specifically designed, equipped, and crewed to respond to SAR incidents at sea. These vessels can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, maintain a maximum 30 minute state-of-readiness, and are typically ready to respond the moment an alert is received.





To date, 22 small vessels have been delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard as part of the small vessels construction pillar under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. This includes delivery of 12 SAR lifeboats, two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels, seven Hydrographic Survey Vessels and one Coastal Research Vessel.





lifeboats, two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels, seven Hydrographic Survey Vessels and one Coastal Research Vessel. The Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets to ensure that Canada's marine agencies have the modern ships they need to fulfill their missions, while revitalizing Canada's marine industry, creating good middle-class jobs and maximizing economic benefits across the country.

Additional multimedia

Caption: CCGS Chignecto Bay leaving Gaspé, Quebec | Photo credit: Canadian Coast Guard

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Claire Teichman, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 604-679-5462, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]