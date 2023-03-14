MONTREAL, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal, Quebec – The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents in Midland, Ontario that the CCGS Samuel Risley will carry out icebreaking operations in the area March 17 and 18, 2023. The purpose of this operation is to prepare for the departure of CSL Frontenac from Midland Harbour on March 18, 2023. Breaking up the ice will allow for the safe and efficient movement of this vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard reminds the public that it can be very dangerous to venture onto the ice and suggest that they familiarize themselves with our ice safety tips. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it. Additionally, plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels will be assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.

Further information on the Canadian/U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking partnership can be viewed here.

