Canadian Coast Guard's Western Region Welcomes 11 New Officers

VICTORIA, BC, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard are committed to ensuring mariners are safe by providing search and rescue services, protecting the marine environment from pollution, and ensuring ships can continue to move goods and supplies that support communities and the economy.

To help meet that commitment, the Coast Guard can now count on the support of 11 new officers in Western Canada. These officers are part of a class of 43 graduates from an extensive four-year officer training program at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. During their studies, students learned the necessary engineering and navigation competencies needed to work on Coast Guard ships or facilities.

This achievement is typically celebrated with a graduation ceremony on the College grounds. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11 officers deployed immediately to their postings in Victoria, BC following the completion of their certifications. These new officers took up their postings immediately and without hesitation to ensure that Canadians would continue to receive the critical services provided by the Coast Guard despite the ongoing COVID crisis. They are now serving Canadians admirably and providing valuable services as first responders along Canada's west coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard would like to take this opportunity to publicly welcome our newest officers and encourages the communities that we serve to do the same. Our officers and other members stand ready to serve Canadians, and look forward to making positive contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

Quotes

"The women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard exemplify the values of honour, respect and dedication to duty. In these exceptional times, I take heart in knowing that it is welcoming new members who will be at the ready to serve Canadians along ours coasts and on the water. Congratulations to the 11 new officers in Western Canada and all 43 new officers across the country on your graduation. As the Minister of the Canadian Coast Guard, and as a Coastal Canadian, I am grateful for your dedication and for the invaluable service to Canadians I know you will perform throughout your careers."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"As a graduate of the Canadian Coast Guard College, I know very well the amount of work our new officers undertook to get to where they are today. This was compounded by the difficult circumstances they all faced at the end of their term. I want to personally congratulate each of them on their success, and welcome them to the Coast Guard fleet."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of myself, and all of the College staff, Congratulations! Each of you is starting a rewarding career that will introduce you to unique aspects of our country and allow you to provide critical services to Canadians. With your success at the College, you have proven beyond doubt that you exemplify the values and skills that are essential to the continued success of the Canadian Coast Guard."

Dena Richardson, Executive Director, Canadian Coast Guard College

Quick Facts

The Canadian Coast Guard welcomes the following new officers to our Western region:

Stewart Joseph Bath



Daniel Rousseau Deyturrald



Sébastien Durrieu de Madro



Vincent Andrew Howel



Piper Robert Illma



Camille Josianne Marie Jeanne Chénard Lapierr



Mary Elizabeth Luc



Danica Sydney MacLeo



Cheryl Lynne Ma



Michael James Ros



Rachel Jade Winchester

Canadians interested in a career as a Coast Guard officer are welcome to apply to the Canadian Coast Guard College, where learning becomes life changing.

The College accepts applications year round, and offers a number of fully funded program streams, from ship's officer, to engineer, to maritime traffic control. Graduates of the Canadian Coast Guard College are guaranteed a full-time position with the Coast Guard.

