VICTORIA, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally-operated Inshore Rescue Boat stations in British Columbia will re-open this year on May 20, 2022. The following four stations will be operational again this year:

Coast Guard 509 Cortes Bay, Cortes Island

Coast Guard 508 Sointula, Malcolm Island

Coast Guard 507 Nootka Sound

Coast Guard 504 Kelsey Bay

These Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue stations are strategically located to minimize loss of life, injury, and property damage in areas with elevated seasonal activity on the water. The stations are open annually from May to September and operate rigid-hull inflatable fast rescue craft with three person crews.

The Canadian Coast Guard employs post-secondary students and naval reservists from coast to coast to coast through the Inshore Rescue Boat program to provide supplementary maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer boating season. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Inshore Rescue Boat stations operations in British Columbia. Since 1972, the Inshore Rescue Boat program has been providing search and rescue coverage on important parts of the coast, while developing the next generation of leaders.

As always, emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-567-5111, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

