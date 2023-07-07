VICTORIA, BC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Wrecked, abandoned, or hazardous boats can pose threats to the environment, local communities and economies. Through the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada continues to take action to address problem vessels and ensure owner accountability.

Recently, the Canadian Coast Guard exercised its authority under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act to issue its first fine, in the form of an Administrative Monetary Penalty, to a vessel owner in British Columbia.

On June 27, 2023, the Canadian Coast Guard issued a fine to the owner of the vessel Akoo, a 27-foot white hull cabin cruiser aground in Cadboro Bay. It is determined to pose a hazard to the marine environment and public safety. The vessel owner has been fined $15,000 and is required to pay within 30 days or to apply for a review hearing with the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada. The issuance of this fine comes after the vessel owner failed to comply with the Canadian Coast Guard's directions to remove the vessel from the marine environment.

The Canadian Coast Guard has responded to the Akoo numerous times over the past several months including when the vessel drifted ashore, discharged pollution into the marine environment, and deteriorated rapidly posing a public safety hazard.

Under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, the Canadian Coast Guard is required to publicly report the fines issued to vessel owners on its website.

The Canadian Coast Guard asks for the public's assistance in reporting wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessels. Contact the Canadian Coast Guard: Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels

Quick Facts

This is the first time the Canadian Coast Guard issues a fine to a vessel owner for failing to comply with the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act .

. Vessels owners are responsible for maintaining and keeping their boats in good working order, and properly disposing of the vessel when it reaches the end of its life.

The Canadian Coast Guard maintains a publicly available national inventory of problem boats across Canada to better track these boats and help prioritize which ones should be dealt with first. To date, over 2,000 wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats have been reported.

to better track these boats and help prioritize which ones should be dealt with first. To date, over 2,000 wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats have been reported. Since 2016, under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has funded almost 500 projects to remove and dispose of wrecked, abandoned, or hazardous boats across Canada and has made it illegal to abandon a boat in Canada's waters.

Related Products:

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Michelle Imbeau, Communications Advisor for the Canadian Coast Guard, 604-219-5730, [email protected]