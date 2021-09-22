In the North, the IRB program is operated by Indigenous post-secondary students, trained by the Canadian Coast Guard. The Rankin Inlet station opened in June 2018 to improve marine safety in Arctic waters in collaboration with Indigenous communities. This year, the station opened on June 23, and provided essential search and rescue services during the summer boating season.

During operations in Rankin Inlet, crews participated in training, including medical emergency response, seafaring, towing, and developing skills in rough water vessel handling. They also participated in virtual Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (Inuit Traditional Knowledge) information sessions led by the Canadian Coast Guard's Community Engagement Coordinators from various communities across the North. Crews increased their local knowledge by participating in Inuktitut language training sessions and by learning local place names, including islands, inlets, and points of land. These Inuktitut names were added to Coast Guard charts and GPS devices on the vessels.

Throughout this season, the IRB crew carried out four training exercises, responded to three SAR cases, and travelled over 854.3 nautical miles. In Rankin Inlet, the IRB crew is an important part of the emergency response system, and works closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities, and other northern organizations to increase maritime safety in the Arctic. Continuing to provide services throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the adaptability of the IRB crews ensured Coast Guard continued delivering 24/7 search and rescue services to the Nunavut communities of Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet, and Whale Cove.

The Coast Guard employs post-secondary students from coast to coast to coast through the IRB program to provide supplementary maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer boating season.

Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270

Related Products:

Associated Links

Photos

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations: Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

