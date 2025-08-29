VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations in British Columbia are winding down their seasonal maritime search and rescue service, and will close on the following dates:

Coast Guard 509 Cortes Bay, Cortes Island on September 2, 2025

on Coast Guard 508 Sointula, Malcolm Island on September 2, 2025

on Coast Guard 507 Nootka Sound on September 2, 2025

Coast Guard 504 Kelsey Bay on September 2, 2025

The Canadian Coast Guard's Search and Rescue lifeboat stations across British Columbia are staffed by Coast Guard personnel and will remain in service.

The public can report an incident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by calling the regional emergency line. Marine emergencies can be also called in to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria at 1-800-567-5111 or to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16).

The IRB program employs and trains post-secondary students across Canada, to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season.

Please visit the Canadian Coast Guard's website for more information on its search and rescue services and the Inshore Rescue Boat program.

