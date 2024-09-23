Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crews winding down 2024 Great Lakes operations

The Mitchell's Bay (Lake St. Clair) IRB station will remain open on weekends, from 2:00 p.m. on Fridays until 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, until October 14, 2024.

The IRB program employs and trains post-secondary students to provide additional maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer season. The Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay are staffed by Canadian Coast Guard personnel and will remain in service until November/December.

Marine emergencies can be called in to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270; or to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16). For additional information on the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue services, please visit: https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/search-rescue-recherche-sauvetage/index-eng.html.

For more information on the IRB program, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/search-rescue-recherche-sauvetage/irb-esc/index-eng.html.

For more information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]