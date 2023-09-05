SARNIA, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations in Ontario are winding down their seasonal maritime search and rescue service.

Stations located at Britt, Hill Island, Port Lambton, and Long Point will close on September 6, 2023.

Inshore recue boat stations are wrapping up operations across Ontario for the 2023 season. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The following stations will remain open until later in the year on weekends, beginning at 1400h Friday until 1800h Sunday:

Brebeuf Island will remain open until October 1, 2023

Thames River will remain open until October 9, 2023 (Thanksgiving Monday)

The IRB program employs and trains post-secondary students to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season. The Coast Guard's Search and Rescue lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay are staffed by Coast Guard personnel and will remain in service until November/December.

Marine emergencies can be called in to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270; or to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16). For additional information on the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue services, please visit: https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/search-rescue-recherche-sauvetage/index-eng.html.

For more information on the Inshore Rescue Boat program, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/search-rescue-recherche-sauvetage/irb-esc/index-eng.html.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]