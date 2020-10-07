Canadian Coast Guard accepting student applications for 2021 Inshore Rescue Boat season

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Emergency situations in Canadian waters are a reality. The Canadian Coast Guard stands ready to respond when they arise, ensuring mariners are safe by leading search and rescue missions when needed.

Every summer, the Coast Guard hires Canadian post-secondary students to staff Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations across the country. These stations, and the students who staff them, are an integral part of Canada's marine safety system, strengthening the Coast Guard's ability to respond quickly to calls for help on the water.

Successful applicants to the IRB program will have the opportunity to work at one of the Coast Guard's IRB stations for the summer of 2021. They will see parts of Canada that many Canadians rarely see, have a direct positive impact on the lives of fellow Canadians, and gain not only marine work experience, but develop valuable communications, leadership, and teamwork skills that will help all IRB crew members as they move forward in their careers.

The Canadian Coast Guard is currently accepting applications from post-secondary students who meet the eligibility criteria of the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP) until December 21, 2020. Additionally, the Coast Guard is currently accepting applications from Indigenous students to staff the Rankin Inlet, NU IRB station until November 29, 2020.

As an employer, the Canadian Coast Guard strives to represent the diversity of Canadians that we serve. We encourage Canadians of all backgrounds who meet the eligibility criteria to apply for these postings and explore a career with the Coast Guard.

We look forward to the new cohort of students who will be an indispensable part of ensuring marine safety on Canada's waterways during the busy summer months.

Quotes

"Every year the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes bright, hardworking young Canadians to help lead search and rescue missions at one of the 26 Inshore Rescue Boat stations located across the country. During these challenging times, it is especially exciting to see opportunities for young people to gain meaningful employment, as they work to keep Canadians safe on the water. I am so proud of what these young people accomplish every summer, and I look forward to welcoming the successful candidates for summer 2021 to the Canadian Coast Guard family."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our Inshore Rescue Boat Stations help ensure that people using Canada's waterways in the summer can feel safe, and be certain that should they need assistance, the Coast Guard will be there. I see every year what the students crewing these stations accomplish, and every year I find myself impressed. I strongly encourage any student interested in the work to apply for an IRB position – it is a summer job like none other in Canada."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Canada's Inshore Rescue Boat program began in 1970 as part of the Career Oriented Summer Employment Program.

Inshore Rescue Boat program began in 1970 as part of the Career Oriented Summer Employment Program. Today there are 26 IRB stations spread across Canada's 3 coasts, the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.

3 coasts, the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River. In 2020, 160 Canadian post-secondary students were part of IRB crew.

Canadians who are interested in working for the Coast Guard but do not qualify for the IRB program are encouraged to consider other postings with the Coast Guard:

The Canadian Coast Guard College offers several fully funded programs that lead to rewarding career opportunities from ship's officer, to engineer, to maritime traffic control.



The Canadian Coast Guard (through Fisheries and Oceans Canada) is looking to fill a multitude of shore based positions. Postings for these positions can be found on GC Jobs.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard was recognized as one of the top 100 employers for young people for 2020 by the Canada's Top 100 employers project.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard College on Twitter

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

