Canadian charities unite to fight hunger; Government matches donations

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the hunger emergency unfolding around the world, including many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, 12 leading Canadian aid agencies are joining forces as the Humanitarian Coalition to raise funds and rush assistance to people on the edge of famine.

The Canadian Government has announced that it will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition and its member charities up to $5 million.

According to the World Food Programme,

50 million people are facing emergency levels of hunger.

The number of severely food insecure people has more than doubled in the last two years.

Extended drought and other climate shocks are wreaking havoc on food supplies and livelihoods.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had severe economic consequences in many countries.

The conflict in Ukraine is having a direct impact on access to basic food supplies.

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, "This unprecedented global hunger crisis compels us to action. Our member charities are rallying together to save lives, but we also need Canadians across the country to do their part. We are grateful to the federal government for matching the public's donations. Together we can provide food, water and urgent care to families on the brink of starvation."

The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada, World Vision Canada.

Canadians can give to Hunger Crisis relief at together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during large-scale humanitarian emergencies.

