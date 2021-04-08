MONTREAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - We all know that cats are carnivores, but did you know that traditional meat production emits more carbon than cars do*? With almost 500 million domestic cats on Earth, we need to start thinking about reducing our ecological paw print! We can make a real difference by simply substituting the meat in our cat food for sustainable insect protein!

MEET CATIT NUNA

Catit Nuna is made with up to 92% sustainable protein**! Easily digestible and extremely palatable, this revolutionary dry food is loved by cats and offers an opportunity for us cat lovers to make a difference. The recipes combine clean insect protein with loads of healthy ingredients, for a complete and balanced cat food. In short, Catit Nuna sets a new standard in premium cat food.

Whole grubs are used to guarantee your cat is getting the complete nutritional package, as each grub is simply bursting with protein, vitamins, omega 6, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and minerals. Nuna grubs are carefully dried and ground into a fine nutritious flour before being mixed into our recipe. This means that Catit Nuna looks just like regular kibble, with the power of whole grubs inside! So, you will never find a single insect inside the bag. Wholesome for your cat, and for the planet.

Catit Nuna is the most recent addition to a new range of sustainable products from Catit. The brand also recently introduced Catit Go Natural, a new line of natural, plant-based cat litters.

Catit Nuna and Catit Go Natural are available on Catit.ca and in pet stores across Canada.

About Catit

Catit is a Canadian cat brand, known worldwide for its innovation and design. Throughout the years, Catit has developed various iconic products such as the Senses interactive toys, Flower Fountain drinking fountain, and Vesper furniture series – all of which have become extremely popular with cat parents all over the world. Most recently, Catit has expanded its assortment to include delicious high quality cat foods and treats such as Catit Dinner, Catit Nibbly and the famous Catit Creamy. Catit products are available in Canada, the United States, and many more countries internationally. As the brand grows, they will continue to improve the quality of cat care around the world with attractive, innovative products that suit modern lifestyle needs.

(*Taking into account the impact of the feed for livestock.)

(**Out of total protein level. Chicken Recipe 88% - Herring Recipe 92%)

Amy Alderson, for Catit Canada, [email protected]