Canadian cars at risk by air, land and sea Insurance Bureau of Canada's Annual Top 10 List Shows New Trends

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Electronic theft from your own driveway, high-end vehicles stolen for shipment overseas, and the growing trend of street racing are three themes Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) identified as it compiled the latest list of top 10 stolen vehicles across Canada.

Electronic auto theft is on the rise across the country as more vehicles are equipped with technology like keyless entry remotes. Many high-end SUVs continue to be stolen for export. IBC is also seeing cases where stolen vehicles are being given false vehicle identification numbers and sold to unsuspecting consumers. In addition, there's a growing trend, especially during the pandemic, in dangerous activities such as street racing and illegal gatherings for drifting events, providing a market for stolen small, speedy vehicles.

"Thieves have many motives. This year's top 10 list confirms some key trends in auto theft that we are now seeing. Regardless of how a vehicle is stolen, auto theft is a serious threat to public safety and continues to cost all Canadians," said Bryan Gast, National Director, Investigative Services, IBC.

2020 List of Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Canada

Model Year Make Model Body Style Count 2018 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV 350 2017 LEXUS RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD SUV 258 2017 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV 247 2018 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD SUV 200 2018 FORD F150 4WD PU 199 2019 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV 161 2018 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD SUV 158 2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD SUV 155 2019 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD SUV 146 2017 DODGE RAM 1500 4WD PU 141

Regional lists are available on ibc.ca

Regional Insights

In Alberta , Ford F-series and Dodge Ram trucks are the most popular vehicles to steal. These trucks are attractive to thieves, and oil and gas companies have used them almost exclusively, which has brought a disproportionately high amount of them to the province. In addition, the 2007 and earlier models were easy to steal because many did not have theft-deterrent devices installed.

, Ford F-series and Dodge Ram trucks are the most popular vehicles to steal. These trucks are attractive to thieves, and oil and gas companies have used them almost exclusively, which has brought a disproportionately high amount of them to the province. In addition, the 2007 and earlier models were easy to steal because many did not have theft-deterrent devices installed. In Ontario , Lexus and Honda vehicles dominate the list. Some were stolen for export by organized crime groups, while others have been identified in street racing rings. In Project Seagull in Hamilton, Ontario , high-end vehicles were being stolen and "chopped" for parts that thieves sold on the black market.

, Lexus and Honda vehicles dominate the list. Some were stolen for export by organized crime groups, while others have been identified in street racing rings. In Project Seagull in , high-end vehicles were being stolen and "chopped" for parts that thieves sold on the black market. In Atlantic Canada , the Chevrolet Silverado is the most-stolen vehicle. Typically, vehicles like these are targets for export to foreign countries.

Interviews

IBC's National Director of Investigative Services, Bryan Gast, is available for interviews and commentary on the list and how technology is changing the methods thieves use to steal vehicles in Canada. Before Mr. Gast came to IBC, he spent three decades serving in law enforcement in Ontario.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

TOP 10 STOLEN VEHICLES -- BACKGROUNDER

Technology

While the technology in our vehicles continues to evolve, so do sophisticated auto thieves who are using technology to bypass security systems and electronically gain access to Canadians' vehicles. Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is finding that technology is having a major impact on vehicle thefts, evident in this year's annual list.

Organized Crime

While some vehicles are stolen to commit another crime or to be used to go for a "joyride," many others are stolen by organized crime groups to be sold to unsuspecting consumers in Canada, or abroad or to be stripped down for parts that are then sold.

Street Racing

There have been many stories of street racing and illegal car drifting events in many communities across Canada. In a recent case, Peel Regional Police, York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police laid charges in Project Drift, addressing brazen illegal street racing activities occurring on the streets and highways of the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

According to police, the driving behaviours that were witnessed far exceeded the threshold of what constitutes a dangerous driving charge. Investigators were able to determine that those involved in these activities were engaged in highly organized and coordinated unsafe actions on our roads, including taking over entire intersections and disrupting other road users' travel. The people involved with these groups are not car enthusiasts and are responsible for dangerous, disruptive vehicle maneuvers including staged street races, drifting, stunting and other dangerous driving behaviours. In addition, these behaviours often occur in the presence of large crowds, increasing the potential for accidents and injuries.

Fighting Fraud

IBC has 19 in-house investigators across the country who work side-by-side with law enforcement agencies and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify stolen vehicles and cargo.

In 2019, IBC's expert investigators worked side-by-side with their partners across the country to identify stolen vehicles. These large investigations represent roughly $7.1 million in recoveries for our members and generated significant media attention. Additional recoveries were procured through IBC's Ports Program ($20.7 million), AutoFind ($5.8 million) and IBC's Cargo Program ($4.2 million in heavy equipment).

Tips to prevent auto theft

Even with today's tech-savvy thieves, there are a number of steps Canadians can take to help protect themselves from becoming a victim of auto theft.

Don't leave a keyless entry remote in a vehicle or unprotected at the front entrance of your home. Thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal, giving them access to the vehicle. Consider storing fobs in a protective box or bag in your home that blocks the radio frequency identification (RFID) signal.

Install an immobilizing device that prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a vehicle. This can include devices that require wireless ignition authentication or starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers.

Install a tracking device that emits a signal to police or a monitoring station if a vehicle is stolen.

Don't make your vehicle an easy target:

Never leave a vehicle running when unattended.

Lock the doors and close all windows when the vehicle is parked.

Make sure to park in well-lit areas or in the garage.

Use a visible or audible device that shows thieves a vehicle is protected.

Consider using a deterrent like a steering-wheel or brake-pedal lock.

Don't leave personal information, like insurance and ownership documents, in the glove box of your vehicle when parked.

Background

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Barrasa, 416-550-9062, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

