Canadian Cannabis Week Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Matei Olaru, CEO, Lift & Co. Corp. (LIFT), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of the first annual Canadian Cannabis Week (CCW). CCW is a week-long series of public and industry events leading up to the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto 2019, taking place on the final weekend from June 6-9. CCW will showcase Canada's global position as a destination for investors, industry thought leaders, brands and consumers to connect and collaborate.