TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is launching a major strategic transition to refocus its cancer prevention efforts and strengthen health protection for more people across the country. Going forward, CCS will focus on population-scale cancer prevention awareness and education, as well as provincial and federal policy changes and research advancements, all with a health equity lens, to stop cancer before it starts.

To achieve these goals, CCS will be working closely with the government funders of several one-to-one prevention programs to identify new partners that can ensure their continuity. This transition will secure uninterrupted support for individuals and communities who rely on these services.

CCS is expecting to transition Smokers' Helpline, Ligne J'Arrête, Talk Tobacco and Pharmacien by March 31, 2027, when current funding for the programs expires. Transition dates for other programs offered exclusively in Quebec, including SMAT, Aspire à mieux, Le Nico-Bar, and Nouvel Air, will be determined in partnership with the government funders. Three other programs will end when their grant funding concludes: EXPAND, BETTER Women, and BETTER for All.

"We are incredibly proud of the contribution these programs have made, of the support they provide, and recognize their crucial role in improving public health and reducing cancer rates," says Andrea Seale, CEO, CCS. "That is why we are committed to working with the funders for these programs to find new partners who can take these programs into the future. We will share our systems and expertise to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for everyone involved."

This shift is part of CCS's new 5-year Strategic Plan (2026-2031) that aims to achieve lasting improvements across Canada's health system. CCS offers more than 80 programs and services nationwide and invests over $124 million annually in driving progress against cancer, including investing $50 million in cancer research. It also plays a leading role in advocacy at both the provincial and federal levels to drive policy changes that make preventing and living with cancer easier. CCS will continue to provide personalized support services for people affected by cancer while also intensifying efforts to create long-term benefits for the Canadian population as a whole. Working with underserved communities to best meet their unique needs is built into the foundation of our new strategic plan as a core enabler of our work.

Several of the programs affected focus on tobacco cessation support. CCS remains committed to a comprehensive approach to tobacco control, including championing cessation services, advocating for strong, population-wide public health policies, driving public awareness campaigns, and funding research and clinical trials.

