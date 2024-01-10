Canadian businesses saw uptick in AI Adoption in 2023 vs. global peers

37% of IT professionals in large companies in Canada report having actively deployed AI in their business

The AI skills gaps (41%) remains a top barrier to adoption, followed by too much data complexity (24%) and high costs (24%)

A growing emphasis on trust, transparency and explainability of AI

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- New market research commissioned by IBM (NYSE: IBM) reports Canadian companies are increasingly adopting and deploying artificial intelligence (AI), with about 37% of enterprise-scale organizations (over 1,000 employees) say their company is using it as part of their business operations. Further, while AI adoption remained steady globally (42% since April 2023), Canada saw an uptick in enterprises deploying AI from 34% in April 2023 to 37% in November 2023. Early adopters are leading the way, with 35% of the enterprises already working with AI intending to accelerate and increase investment in the technology.

IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023

"2023 was a transformative year for AI adoption in Canada and around the world, and based on the strong ecosystem, investments and talent from coast-to-coast, Canadian businesses are well-poised to maintain a leadership position and to transform critical industries," said Deb Pimentel, General Manager – Technology, IBM Canada. "As more companies explore AI in 2024, it will be critical for businesses to even more clearly define how AI delivers value including how it complements the work teams are doing today, ensuring sound governance for responsible adoption, and enforcing a roadmap to upskill or reskill talent so employees are trained to use the technology effectively."

Reskilling and workforce development (42%) and research and development (41%) were cited as the top AI investments at Canadian organizations exploring or deploying AI.

"AI is essential to Bell's transformation to a technology services and digital media leader. This technology has enormous potential for Bell in a number of areas, significantly improving customer experience and enhancing productivity. Equipping our team members with the necessary skills to use AI tools effectively while establishing a solid foundation of responsible policies and practices is critical as we continue to further adopt AI in our business," said Osama Abu-Shihab, VP, Business Technology Services, Bell.

Key Canadian Highlights from "Global AI Adoption Index 2023," conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM include:

Methodology:

This survey was conducted in November 2023 among a representative sample of 2,342 IT Professionals at organizations with over 1,000 employees in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, UAE, UK, US and LATAM (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru). To qualify for this audience, participants must be employed full-time, work at companies with more than 1,000 employees, work in a manager or higher-level role, and have at least some knowledge about how IT operates and is used by their company. The global results have a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

About IBM:

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

