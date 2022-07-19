While the intentions are there, many businesses are struggling to gain traction on DEI progress and in retaining CDOs. Ryna Young, Partner and Head of the DEI Practice at Canada's premier integrated leadership advisory firm, Odgers Berndtson, understands this struggle as a rush to "talk the talk", but a lack of clarity on how to "walk the walk".

In Ryna's latest article, Not All DEI Consultants Are Created Equal: A practical guide to selecting your DEI partner, she advises organizations to strategically build an environment where their DEI consultant can successfully make an impact. Selecting an effective partner requires a commitment to change.

"Our firm has made purposeful changes to ensure that we continue to provide contemporary and valuable counsel for our clients. This includes welcoming Ryna Young to build our DEI practice," said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "Throughout our own DEI journey, we've seen first-hand how nuanced, complicated, and vital it is to the well-being of a company to have a DEI lead who understands your business and can flex to implement a plan that aligns with your culture and strategic imperatives."

"You can't begin to devise a solution unless you know the size and specifics of the problem," said Ryna Young. "The appetite for change is simply not enough to get the job done. You need to work closely with a trusted partner – someone who is willing to say what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. In addition to recruiting DEI leaders, I work with clients to attract and retain talent from equity deserving groups by helping the organizations understand where they are at in their DEI journey, identify what their unique needs are, and create a roadmap for their long-term success."

The article, which features study insights from Harvard Business Review, Fortune Magazine, LinkedIn and more, provides a checklist for organizations who are on a journey to achieving their DEI objectives and partnering with an effective DEI consultant.

