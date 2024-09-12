OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, a group of prominent Canadian business leaders convened in Ottawa to call on the federal government to take decisive action to prevent a potential labour disruption between Air Canada and the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA).

Given air travel's critical role in connecting Canadians, supporting travel, and facilitating commerce, business leaders are urging the federal government to intervene swiftly to protect passengers and prevent widespread disruption.

Since the pandemic, the federal government has been vocal about the need to protect passengers from travel disruptions. With thousands of Canadians relying on air travel, any labour disruption would have far-reaching consequences for both the economy and individuals.

Beyond passenger services, air cargo is a vital component of Canada's export economy, ensuring the timely delivery of goods, including medical supplies, agricultural products, and critical parts for manufacturers. A labour disruption would be catastrophic for industries reliant on just-in-time delivery systems.

"Canada cannot afford another major disruption to its transportation network. A labour disruption at Air Canada would ripple through our economy, from tourism to critical supply chains. The federal government must be prepared to intervene if necessary," said Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada.

"Canadians and businesses nationwide are going to suffer the consequences of labour disruption in the air travel industry. They are not at the negotiating table and are powerless to control the outcomes. We need proactive, decisive action from all actors and from the federal government to ensure we can avoid more damaging consequences for everyone," said Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

"Quebec companies risk being hit with another labour disruption they cannot afford. A labour disruption at Air Canada would have severe consequences for our businesses across Quebec, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, tourism, and exports. We depend on reliable air transportation to move goods, materials, and people. Even a short disruption would lead to costly delays and further strain our supply chains. The federal government must intervene to ensure Quebec businesses can continue to thrive and remain competitive in both domestic and international markets," said Karl Blackburn, President and CEO of Conseil du patronat du Québec.

"The economy is already fragile after recent disruptions in our transportation networks. Another labour dispute would further damage Canada's standing as a reliable global trading partner. The government must act promptly to help protect small businesses across the country," said Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

A labour disruption would hit particularly hard during September, a peak time for tourism, conferences, and events across the country. Any disruption would result in significant losses for businesses and devastate a sector that is just beginning to recover following the pandemic.

"Thousands of Canadians are relying on flights for critical business, healthcare, and personal reasons. Even a brief suspension will leave many stranded and further strain an already stressed tourism industry," said Andrew Siegwart, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. "We need the federal government to show leadership and intervene before it's too late. Another disruption in the transportation sector will reverberate across the country and hurt businesses, employees, and travellers alike."

Air Canada, responsible for transporting up to 120,000 passengers daily, serves as a critical pillar for Canadian travel and commerce. A labour disruption would not only delay personal and business travel but would also severely impact the broader economy, particularly in sectors dependent on timely transportation, such as healthcare and manufacturing.

The business community is united in its message: Canada's transportation infrastructure is too vital to allow for any disruption. The federal government must intervene early to ensure continuity, safeguard the economy, and protect Canadians' travel plans.

