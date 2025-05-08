Bold new brand platform is unveiled, which asks the question: 'Who's Saving Who?'

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Blood Services has set its most ambitious recruitment goal ever – adding one million new donors in the next five years.

As demand in Canada's healthcare system intensifies, the need for new blood, plasma, stem cell and organ donors has never been greater. Advancements in clinical care and a growing and aging population means the pressure will only continue to grow. Demand for blood in Canada is projected to increase by nearly 10 per cent over the next five years, while the demand for immunoglobulins, medicine made from plasma, could grow by 50 per cent or more.

Canadian Blood Services is committed to growing a diverse donor base that can match the ongoing and emerging needs of patients with increased resilience.

"There's been a shift in demand for blood and plasma products internationally and within Canada, yet as of today only 2 per cent of all eligible people in Canada are donating," says Dr. Graham Sher, Chief Executive Officer at Canadian Blood Services. "There's a disconnect here and it isn't sustainable for the future needs of the health system. To get where we need to be, we've set an ambitious recruitment goal of one million new donors. Achieving that goal will take collective action — but at a time of growing national pride, Canada's Lifeline stands as a powerful reminder of what's possible when Canadians support one another."

In a recent survey, Canadian Blood Services found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians (71 per cent) said donating blood or plasma was one of the most meaningful ways people can give back to their community and yet this is not translating into action.

To motivate a new generation of donors, Canadian Blood Services is unveiling a new brand platform which asks the question, 'Who's Saving Who? ' Every day, patients across Canada are saved thanks to the generous acts of donors. But donor research and insights have also highlighted that donors get something back too — a sense of achievement, purpose and profound connection to others. The launch video, " I Am Here To Save You ," powerfully sets the platform's tone through the voices of patients that highlight the impact of giving.

"We've never set a recruitment goal like this before. To attract this many new donors, we need to tell a different story. We know that without the donor, there's no Lifeline. 'Who's Saving Who' tells the untold story of what you get when you give," says Ron Vezina, Vice President, Donor Engagement at Canadian Blood Services. "At a time when so many of us are searching for ways to be part of something that matters, donating is one of the most meaningful ways to find connection. Now is the time for all who are eligible to move off the sidelines and experience what you get when you give."

Canadian Blood Services is calling on all who can to become a part of Canada's Lifeline. If you have donated before, invite a new donor to join the next time you donate and share the experience with others. You can book an appointment now on blood.ca , use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, it provides services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

