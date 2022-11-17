Canadian Blood Services is asking people across Canada to save lives this holiday season: Give 3 in 2023, starting today

There is no greater gift than one that is lifesaving. People across Canada are asked to give to patients in need throughout this winter season.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Blood Services has launched a new challenge called Give 3 in 2023 to inspire people to create a lifesaving habit starting right away and continue to help patients through a commitment in 2023. By contributing to Canada's Lifeline this holiday season, a simple donation could go on to save a life and change so many more.

Every year Canadian Blood Services experiences a noticeable drop in blood, plasma, and platelet donations from November through to February. Get a head start on your Give 3 in 2023 commitments, it is easy. There are over 60,000 open appointments that need to be filled by the end of this year. There are also 1,000 people in Canada waiting for a stem cell match, and 4,000 people across the country waiting for an organ transplant. It is also a perfect time to make a financial commitment, which is another meaningful way to make all the difference in the lives of others.

The Give 3 in 2023 challenge asks people across Canada to commit to supporting patients in three different ways starting today, throughout the winter holidays and into the new year. The opportunities to make three different kinds of lifesaving contributions to Canadian Blood Services will have a lasting impact on the lives of others.

Participating in Give 3 in 2023 is not one-size fits all and each person can determine what works best for them using the suggested giving commitments at 3in2023.blood.ca. Every donation causes a ripple effect that goes on to have a lasting impact in the lives of others. A donation of any type doesn't just make a difference, it makes all the difference.

"Although many Canadians are hopeful that the worst of the pandemic will be behind us over the next few months, we continue to experience the impact of COVID-19 through a high number of appointment cancellations. People cannot donate when they are not well. We also still rely on a relatively small pool of donors and registrants to meet patients' needs. We need more people across Canada from all communities and backgrounds to become regular blood, platelet and plasma donors and more people to register as a stem cell donor or potential organ donor; patients and their loved ones are counting on it," says Dr. Graham Sher, Canadian Blood Services' CEO.

"Give 3 in 2023 identifies different types of donations and encourages folks to commit to giving in multiple ways. Brightening other lives by giving more of ourselves through Canada's Lifeline is the greatest human connection we can make."

Participating in the Give 3 in 2023 challenge can help grow the plasma supply to make needed medications for patients in Canada, particularly immunoglobulins which are made from plasma. It can help boost the national blood inventory to ensure patients have access to the blood products they need throughout 2023. Everyone who can is encouraged to get involved.

Give 3 in 2023 is easy

You don't have to wait until the new year to get started, you can begin your challenge today. Just visit the campaign webpage for more details and click on the link to Give 3 in 2023.

Easy-to-use tools are available on the Give 3 in 2023 webpage to support the campaign.

Giving something lifesaving during the winter holidays will make all the difference.

Give blood, give plasma, give platelets.

Post about your donations to social media, encouraging others to give.

Share @CanadasLifeline social posts to spread the word on the need for more donors.

Join the stem cell registry or register to be an organ and tissue donor.

Give a financial contribution.

Bring a friend to your next donation appointment.

Book your appointment online at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, we provide services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

