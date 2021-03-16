Canadian-based MASTERS® Introduces PRO Solvent Cement Line, Featuring Formulas Developed by Professionals, For Professionals

Offering ABS, PVC, CPVC, Transition solvent cements, as well as Primer, the MASTERS PRO family of medium-bodied cements covers all types of plastic pipe welding with regular and fast-setting formulas. The PRO cements line provides solutions for a wide range of application conditions including varying temperatures, pressures, humidity, pipe diameters and schedules.

For a complete list of MASTERS PRO products or to learn more, visit www.oatey.ca.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

MASTERS® is part of the Oatey family of brands.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oateycanada.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE MASTERS

For further information: Oatey Co., Alyssa Furniss, Marketing Manager, [email protected], http://www.oatey.ca

Related Links

http://www.oatey.ca

