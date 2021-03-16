Canadian-based MASTERS® Introduces PRO Solvent Cement Line, Featuring Formulas Developed by Professionals, For Professionals
Mar 16, 2021, 08:30 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- MASTERS®, a part of the Oatey family of brands, today announced its comprehensive new line of MASTERS PRO Solvent Cements and Primer, specially formulated and developed by professionals, for professionals.
Each product within the PRO line is backed by extensive testing and research, including direct input from industry professionals – ensuring maximum quality, joint durability and ease of uniform application. All cements are low VOC and certified to meet all applicable codes and standards.
Offering ABS, PVC, CPVC, Transition solvent cements, as well as Primer, the MASTERS PRO family of medium-bodied cements covers all types of plastic pipe welding with regular and fast-setting formulas. The PRO cements line provides solutions for a wide range of application conditions including varying temperatures, pressures, humidity, pipe diameters and schedules.
For a complete list of MASTERS PRO products or to learn more, visit www.oatey.ca.
ABOUT OATEY CO.
MASTERS® is part of the Oatey family of brands.
Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.
Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oateycanada.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
SOURCE MASTERS
For further information: Oatey Co., Alyssa Furniss, Marketing Manager, [email protected], http://www.oatey.ca
Share this article