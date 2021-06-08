Canadian Bars & Restaurants Set to Celebrate Bourbon Day on June 14th

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - "Cheers! Spirits from the USA" campaign, sponsored by the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. (DISCUS), is inviting restaurants, bars and American Whiskey fans across Canada to join them in celebrating National Bourbon Day on Monday, June 14th.

The campaign, supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was created by the U.S. distilled spirits industry to educate Canadian media, consumers and foodservice/hospitality industry members about the heritage, tastes, uses, styles and qualities of the wide variety of U.S. distilled spirits.

Through an interactive map, owners and operators can register their establishments providing an easy way for Canadian adult-consumers to find a location celebrating the distinctive American Whiskey near them. The aggregated list of local promotions toasting National Bourbon Day can also be a source of support after a long year of industry sales losses and restrictions throughout the region.

"One interesting phenomenon during the pandemic is that American Whiskey exports to Canada continued their pre-pandemic trends. Between 2017 and 2020 American Whiskey exports to Canada increased by nearly 15 percent, from approximately $49 million to $56 million. In the three months of 2021, American Whiskey exports to Canada are 39 percent as compared to the same period in 2020", says DISCUS Vice President of International Trade Rob Maron.

Additional promotions for registered bars and restaurants will include influencer support, social media amplification, custom content, additional mass media coverage and special events to be announced. Through these National Bourbon Day initiatives, spirit lovers and bourbon connoisseurs across the country will be introduced to a wide variety of bourbon cocktail options from kits to food bundles to interactive events with distillers and other beverage industry figures. Some highlights already on the schedule include a 200-person coast to coast virtual "Cheers" plus BBQ and cocktail picnic kits.

To register for National Bourbon Day, or uncover participating locations and promotions, visit cheersbourbon.com. Follow along on Facebook @CheersAmericanSpirits and Instagram @CheersAmericanSpirits and use the official #NationalBourbonDay.

