Canadian Interest in American Whiskey Grows as DISCUS Launches New Fall Programming in Vancouver and Winnipeg

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - As the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) prepares to launch a series of fall events in Vancouver and Winnipeg, Canadian enthusiasm for American Whiskey continues to soar. These events will range from media buys aimed at increasing the awareness of American spirits to exclusive American Whiskey tastings and a trade event where local importers will have the opportunity to meet American distillers in person.

The Canadian market has proven to be increasingly receptive to the diverse flavors and craftsmanship behind American Whiskeys, with significant growth in demand. According to Euromonitor International, over the past 5 years, sales of American Whiskeys in Canada have increased by nearly 20%, reaching $270 million USD in 2023. This trend presents an exciting opportunity for American distillers to engage with a sophisticated and discerning Canadian audience.

"We are thrilled to bring American distillers face-to-face with Canadian importers and industry experts," said Joel Matticks, Manager of Export Promotions at DISCUS. "Canada remains a key market for American whiskey, and these events will highlight the craftsmanship and diversity of American spirits, building deeper connections across the industry."

The Vancouver programming will feature a comprehensive approach to increasing awareness and accessibility of American Whiskeys. This includes a media buy for general public awareness, tasting sessions for consumers and media, as well as a dedicated trade event on November 7th to connect local importers with U.S. distillers.

As part of the Western Canadian expansion, a special media dinner will be held in Winnipeg on November 13th, where media and VIP guests will enjoy an American Whiskey 101 Experience. This intimate gathering will offer a deeper look into the craftsmanship behind American Whiskey.

Canadian consumers are also encouraged to explore a wide range of American Whiskey categories, from Bourbon to Tennessee Whiskey, American Rye, and American Single Malt. There is an American Whiskey for every palate.

DISCUS' Cheers! Spirits from the U.S.A. campaign, supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Market Access Program (MAP) seeks to educate the hospitality industry, adult consumers, and media in key export markets on the heritage, taste, and versatility of American distilled spirits. The campaign spotlights American Whiskeys, including Bourbon, Tennessee Whiskey, American Rye, and American Single Malt, which together account for the majority of U.S. spirits exports worldwide.

DISCUS is the leading voice and advocate for the U.S. spirits industry. Representing producers of distilled spirits of all sizes, DISCUS works to ensure a business and regulatory environment that supports innovation, growth, and market access for American spirits both domestically and internationally.

