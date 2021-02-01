Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) announces it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire BUMP Worldwide Inc. (BUMP 50:50)

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Craig Bascombe, President, Lottery Systems & CFO of Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) is pleased to announce that CBN has agreed to acquire BUMP 50:50 from UK-based Sportech PLC. The transaction will close as soon as possible, subject to regulatory approval.

CBN and BUMP are already significant suppliers of 50/50 and other digital raffle product solutions to many of the major league sports team foundations and other not-for-profits in North America. Post-closing, the talented staff of the two organizations will work closely to help existing and prospective customers enhance the success of their charitable raffle programs.

In-venue and online raffles have become integral to the success of many charitable and not-for-profit fundraising efforts. Jurisdictions across the United States and Canada now realize the importance of expanding opportunities in this sector to help good cause organizations achieve their social goals. The shutdowns and distancing restrictions that have been the hallmark of the current pandemic make the growing migration to reliable and secure online raffle solutions for fundraising more urgent. The charitable gaming staff at CBN and BUMP are ready to help new and existing customers take advantage of the technologies, service and support systems of both companies that will make online and in-venue raffle opportunities even more successful.

BUMP's track record, its culture, and its win-win approach to business, make it a perfect fit with CBN's Lottery Systems division.

There are big things ahead in charitable gaming.

