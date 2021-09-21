Y-F. Blanchet, E. O'Toole, A. Paul, J. Singh and J. Trudeau

House of Commons

Ottawa, ON

K1A 0A6

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - As the 44th election comes to an end, it is clear that there is a wide range of topics that matter to Canadians every day. This includes ageing and long-term care as a key priority for many Canadians. Regardless of the outcome from the election today, the federal government must lead a "Team Canada" approach in all the work it undertakes, including in LTC which includes the provinces, territories, and the long-term care sector itself. Partisanship must be put to the side as seniors care is a cross-partisan, national issue.

Some have suggested during this election, there is no one "silver bullet" solution that will fix the long-standing challenges faced in long-term care, and I couldn't agree more. The issues are chronic and complex, and solutions must be adaptable to different jurisdictions. There are significant opportunities for collaboration, policy reform and targeted investment for long-term care that will improve the quality of life and care for seniors.

There needs to be operational funding for long-term care homes that reflects the actual costs of modern operations. The federal government must provide dedicated funding for long-term care to the provinces and territories, which then flows to homes. The long-term care workforce must be stabilized. There are serious questions about the sustainability of long-term care across Canada without an available workforce. The federal government can play a key role in immigration policy reforms, domestic workforce development with colleges/universities and with homes, and we must bring mental health supports to our existing workforce for resiliency going forward. There are investments needed, but also targeted policy work that will make a big difference in addressing this challenge. We need to understand how investments and policy work is making a difference for long-term care residents. To do this, we must measure and compare data, and work to continuously improve on those findings and use the evidence to inform policy and budget needs. Long-term care homes are homes. It's where seniors in long-term care live and infrastructure matters to their safety and quality of life. Accessing financing for long-term care is very difficult, and the federal government through policy and investments can correct this at a time when bed renewal and new development is needed.

The Canadian population is deeply connected to ageing and long-term care as we continue to experience a national demographic transition -but more than that- we are all ageing together. It is possible to establish a shared Canadian vision for ageing and long-term care. There is tremendous innovation and world class thought leaders in ageing and long-term care in Canada. In collaboration with a new government to create the resources and supports needed, these initiatives can be operationalized within homes.

Regardless of who forms our next federal government, they will have the difficult task of bringing Canadians together. The ageing experience and long-term care is an important place to start.

I wish all the best to the new federal government and look forward to meeting on these critical and timely issues.

Sincerely,

Jodi Hall

CEO, Canadian Association for Long Term Care

SOURCE Canadian Association for Long-Term Care

