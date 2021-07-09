(images for download)

MONTREAL, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian musical duo sensation Dove Raven announced today the official launch of KEEP IT GROOVIN', the debut single of the duo's upcoming album, now available on all major streaming platforms.

The retro pop-rap artists unveil a song rich in funky vibes, conscious lyrics and diverse languages and genres to encourage audiences to get into their summer groove. Inspired by the postwar era of the 1960s, when people gathered to celebrate, dress up and spread joy, Dove Raven aims to deliver that same energy with KEEP IT GROOVIN' as Canadians get back into their groove post-pandemic.

The music video to KEEP IT GROOVIN' is available to view HERE. Directed by Philip Fortin, it takes fans on a groovy road trip through Montreal's most iconic locations. The video was inspired by both the director's and musical duo's love for the aesthetic of the 1960s and the early hip-hop era of the late 1970s.

Dove Raven explains: "With this song, we wanted to inspire people to gradually come out of confinement and to regain the summer groove needed for economic recovery and well-being. The song is an anthem to revive the spirit and to keep things groovy no matter where the road may lead."

Artists Exodeus and Satya The Truth make up the two halves of Dove Raven, and they have been recognized across the country for both their conscious lyrics and inspired social messaging. They have even gained the approval of Canada's NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, who has promoted them on his Instagram. Dove Raven has also collaborated with the likes of Waahli from independent hip-hop supergroup Nomadic Massive.

Dove Raven will be promoting their debut single throughout Montreal all summer. Co-produced by award-winning Canadian producer Rad Crasto, known as "Radical Rad" to fans of the popular Stump the Guitarist radio show on CHOM FM, KEEP IT GROOVIN' is now available for download across popular streaming services and will be followed by a full-length album in the fall of 2021.

About Dove Raven

Dove Raven is a musical duo from Montreal making their way across North America. Boasting a retro and soulful vibe with an alluring sound, Dove Raven aspires to create music with conscious lyrics that uplift and touch upon love, social justice, and self-fulfillment.

SOURCE Dove Raven Production

For further information: Dove Raven Press, 514-816-5060, [email protected]