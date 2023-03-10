MONTREAL, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) supports the Government of Canada's total ban on aluminium products from Russia, effective today. "This ban by the Canadian government closes the door on imports from Russia," said Jean Simard, President and CEO of the AAC.

"Our industry joins the rest of the free world in condemning in the strongest terms the Russian invasion of Ukraine," added Jean Simard. "We support the use of economic sanctions and other measures as a diplomatic tool to combat Russian aggression and applaud the determination of the Government of Canada and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to work with allies to achieve this."

Canadian imports from Russia have been effectively halted since September 2022, following Canada's implementation on March 3, 2022 of tariff measures consistent with the removal of Most Favoured Nation status for Russia. The 35% tariff in effect since then has had the desired effect on Russian metal imports to Canada.

The AAC on behalf of its members will continue to work with the Canadian government to provide relevant industry data and an informed assessment of what sanctions and similar measures could mean for producers, users and end consumers of aluminium.

