OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) welcomes today's federal budget and its focus on trade diversification, infrastructure, and economic growth. Canada's airports are critical national assets that connect people and goods, supporting trade, tourism, and regional development across the country.

"Airports are at the heart of Canada's growth story," said Monette Pasher, President of the Canadian Airports Council. "We are pleased to see the federal government's recognition of airports' role in trade diversification and economic resilience. Investments in trade and infrastructure will help strengthen our competitiveness and create opportunities across every region of the country." 5 billion through the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund (NTCF), which will enable airports to strengthen new trade flows and economic growth.

In the early 1990s, Canada's airports were privatized to local control, divested from direct federal operation and placed under the management of local airport authorities as non-share capital corporations. This model has allowed airports to operate as a business and reinvest billions into infrastructure, positioning them as key trade and transportation hubs. CAC is interested to learn more on government's intent to consider options for airport privatization. "There are many ways to work with pension funds and equity partners, and any options government considers must have affordability for Canadians as the top priority," noted Pasher.

While travel demand has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels at major hubs, many regional and northern airports have not fully recovered, leaving communities and businesses vulnerable to reduced air service. These airports are vital for regional connectivity, medical access, and safe transportation in remote regions, reinforcing Canada's presence and sovereignty in the North.

CAC applauds the federal government's increased support of $55 million for the Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the only dedicated federal funding source for essential infrastructure at small and regional airports. With ACAP funding largely unchanged for 25 years, this boost is critical to ensure safety, reliability, and long-term sustainability at regional airports.

The government's increased funding to advance technology, automation, and modernize processes under Transport Canada will improve the travel experience, enhance efficiency, and support growing passenger volumes. Canada's airports look forward to working with government and industry partners to implement.

Airports have been working with government to move forward on a 50-year ground lease extension, ensuring long-term investment stability in airport campuses. Implementing these changes in the first quarter of 2026 will provide investors with the certainty required to proceed with shovel ready capital projects, delivering lasting benefits for both airports and the communities they serve.

"With continued partnership and investment, Canada's airports can drive growth, enhance connectivity, and strengthen our role as gateways to global trade," Pasher added. "We look forward to working with the government to ensure our airports remain safe, competitive, and ready to meet the needs of Canadians."

About the Canadian Airports Council

The Canadian Airports Council (CAC), a division of Airports Council International-North America, is the voice for Canada's airports community. Its 60 members represent more than 100 airports, including all of the privately-operated National Airports System (NAS) airports and many municipal airports across Canada.

Canada's airports support 435,800 jobs, providing $32.9 billion in annual wages, generating $49.6 billion in GDP and producing $123.5 billion of annual economic output.

